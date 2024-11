Oh my heart 🥺❤

Rafa's farewell after the Davis Cup. With his familia saying goodbye. And with Rafa Jr. The most heartwarming content of the day 😍 Rafa the Papa. With his Little Prince. ❤ His health & happiness was always what mattered.And this is why. Blessings.#RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/Y2r2hGkVtn