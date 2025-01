Anca should be very proud with how she played. She came back from down 5-3 to have set points before losing the 1st set in a tiebreak. Anca pushed the world #5 and last years runner up. Not bad for her first Australian Open. Qinwen Zheng defeated Anca Todoni 7-6, 6-1. pic.twitter.com/r3MZnMTg35