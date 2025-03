Only five players have scored 25+ Champions League goals for Real Madrid in the UCL era:



◎ Cristiano Ronaldo (105)

◎ Karim Benzema (78)

◎ Raúl (66)

◎ Vinícius Júnior (28)

◉ Rodrygo 🆕



