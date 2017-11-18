Mutu si Contra au plecat in Misiune Imposibila! Cei doi sunt la Roma, unde vor sa-l convinga pe Radu Stefan sa revina la nationala

Contra si Mutu au vizitat baza de pregatire a clubului AS Roma si vor asista la derbiul cu Lazio.
Marti, 21 noiembrie, in direct la PRO TV: Sevilla - Liverpool in UEFA Champions League! Bucurati-va de fotbal!
Selectionerul Cosmin Contra si managerul sportiv Adrian Mutu au vizitat baza de pregatire a clubului AS Roma, la care este legitimat Bogdan Lobont, si vor asista la derbiul dintre aceasta formatie si echipa lui Stefan Radu, Lazio.
Potrivit paginii oficiale de Facebook a echipei nationale, cei doi se afla in Italia pentru a-i monitoriza pe jucatorii romani legitimati la echipe italiene.
Contra si Mutu vor fi in tribune si la meciul dintre echipa lui Vlad Chiriches, Napoli, si formatia Sahtior Donetsk, care se va disputa marti, in Liga Campionilor.
Partida AS Roma – Lazio Roma, contand pentru etapa a 18-a a campionatului Italiei, se va disputa astazi, de la ora 19:00.
Brunch time with Mister @contracosmin1 and the board of directors of As Roma Calcio, GM Mauro Baldissoni, DS Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo “Monchi” and the CEO Umberto Gandini @umbertogandini .. Very interesting meeting and a real opportunity for us to learn from them that leadership is a potent combination of strategy and character.
Dinner time with @umbertogandini ...One of the most respected directors in Italian football, with almost 20 years working for AC Milan, the most successful club internationally over the last 25 years. Gandini was for many years the Vice President of the ECA, the European Club Association, before recently resigning to take over as CEO of AS Roma Calcio. In this new experience Gandini will be called on by the American owners to realise the project for the new stadium of AS Roma and to encourage the growth and internationalisation of the club...