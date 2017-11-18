» » « «
Mutu si Contra au plecat in Misiune Imposibila! Cei doi sunt la Roma, unde vor sa-l convinga pe Radu Stefan sa revina la nationala

Contra si Mutu au vizitat baza de pregatire a clubului AS Roma si vor asista la derbiul cu Lazio.

Selectionerul Cosmin Contra si managerul sportiv Adrian Mutu au vizitat baza de pregatire a clubului AS Roma, la care este legitimat Bogdan Lobont, si vor asista la derbiul dintre aceasta formatie si echipa lui Stefan Radu, Lazio.

Potrivit paginii oficiale de Facebook a echipei nationale, cei doi se afla in Italia pentru a-i monitoriza pe jucatorii romani legitimati la echipe italiene.

Contra si Mutu vor fi in tribune si la meciul dintre echipa lui Vlad Chiriches, Napoli, si formatia Sahtior Donetsk, care se va disputa marti, in Liga Campionilor.

Partida AS Roma – Lazio Roma, contand pentru etapa a 18-a a campionatului Italiei, se va disputa astazi, de la ora 19:00.

#Cosmin Contra

#Adrian Mutu

#Echipa Nationala

#Romania

#Stefan Radu

2 comentarii
  • Acum 0 ore si 20 minute
    Andr O prostie. Si papagalii astia se injosesc prin ce fac acum, si Mutu si Contra. Sa fie clar, nationala Romaniei nu trebuie sa ajinga sa se roage de un jucator. Indiferent cine ar fi acela. Daca ei procedeaza asa, e foarte gresit....
    LIKE (0) / RASPUNDE
  • Acum 0 ore si 44 minute
    Codrin Mai sa fie! O fi Radu Stefan vreun Thiago Silva sau Chiellini, vreun Hummels sau Sergio Ramos, ori macar un Diego Godin si n-am aflat eu? Ce atata tevatura in jurul numelui lui Radu Stefan? Sta echipa nationala a Romaniei in Radu Stefan? De aia ne-au dat batavii trei goluri in ultimul amical, ca n-a jucat Radu Stefan?! Cat de jalnici suntem!......
    LIKE (1) / RASPUNDE
