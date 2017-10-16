» » « «
Imagini CUTREMURATOARE! Uraganul era sa ia stadionul cu TOTUL! Ce s-a intamplat inaintea derby-ului
16 octombrie 2017 17:41

Irlandezii au probme mari din cauza Uraganului Ophelia!

Se vede primavara! Joi, 19 octombrie, Europa League: 20.00 Hapoel Beer Sheva - Steaua

Marti, 17 octombrie, UEFA Champions League: 21.45 Real Madrid - Tottenham

In Cork, acoperisul uneia dintre tribune a fost luat pe sus de vantul extrem de puternic. Derby-ul pentru titlu cu Derry City, amanat deja o data tot din cauza furtunii, nu se va mai disputa nici manine, cand fusese reprogramat!


 

