Imagini CUTREMURATOARE! Uraganul era sa ia stadionul cu TOTUL! Ce s-a intamplat inaintea derby-ului

Irlandezii au probme mari din cauza Uraganului Ophelia!
In Cork, acoperisul uneia dintre tribune a fost luat pe sus de vantul extrem de puternic. Derby-ul pentru titlu cu Derry City, amanat deja o data tot din cauza furtunii, nu se va mai disputa nici manine, cand fusese reprogramat!
Looks like the Cork v Derry city game won't go ahead tomorrow.. pic.twitter.com/85FGcH6W6h— Irish Football Tips (@irishsoccertips) October 16, 2017
Serious damage caused to Cork City's home ground at Turners' Cross. pic.twitter.com/NlGrHnZfF1— Declan Varley (@declanvarley) October 16, 2017
The effects of #Ophelia in Cobh Port #Cork #Ireland.... ???? #CorkCity #Opheila #staysafe pic.twitter.com/tzLYbNl88V
— Pierce Kennedy ???????? (@PierceKennedy) October 16, 2017