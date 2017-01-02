Anunt INCREDIBIL al lui Guardiola: "Cariera mea de antrenor se TERMINA!" Ce a declarat acum cateva minute

Catalanul le-a transmis jurnalistilor ca se gandeste deja la retragerea din cariera de antrenor! City ar putea fi ultima sa echipa!

"Voi fi la Manchester City in urmatorii trei ani, poate si dupa aceea, dar ajung la finalul carierei mele de antrenor. Nu voi sta pe banca pana la 60 sau 65 de ani. Simt deja ca procesul meu de retragere a inceput deja!", a spus Guardiola in fata ziaristilor.

Guardiola: "I will not be on the bench until I am 60 or 65 years old. I feel that the the process of my goodbye has already started." pic.twitter.com/XexaHBe0GO