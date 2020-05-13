De necrezut cum arata inainte! Bomba-sexy a slabit miraculos si a plans de fericire cand s-a uitat in oglinda. Acum parca e sosia Biancai Dragusanu

Chloe Ferry (24 de ani), vedeta in Marea Britanie pentru aparitiile din ”reality-show”-urile de televiziune, e protagonista unei transformari uluitoare din punct de vedere estetic, reusind sa slabeasca aproape 15 kilograme si sa-si construiasca silueta de model cu care face furori in social media.

Zilele trecute, englezoaica a avut curajul sa posteze pe Instagram o fotografie ”inainte si dupa” care ilustreaza perfect surplusul de greutate pe care a izbutit sa-l dea jos. ”Prieteni, sunt realmente emotionata”, a precizat Chloe, stapanindu-si cu greu lacrimile de fericire si multumindu-le celor care i-au trimis nenumarate comentarii pozitive, de apreciere a efortului depus.

De asemenea, Chloe Ferry a dat detalii despre cosmarul pe care l-a trait in lupta cu kilogramele. ”Sunt coplesita. Au fost momente cand m-am urat literalmente. Uram absolut tot in felul in care aratam. Acum ma simt in sfarsit bine in pielea mea”, a mai spus personalitatea TV.