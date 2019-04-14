» » « «
NEBUNIE IN BULGARIA!!!! Moti a dat gol si s-a bucurat in fata ultrasilor rivali!!! Au rupt gardurile si au vrut sa-l CALCE in picioare! VIDEO

Autor: Sport.ro
Duminica 14 Aprilie 2019, 21:22

Cosmin Moti a fost in centrul atentiei la derby-ul dintre Ludogoret si Levski!

Ambele goluri ale campioanei din Bulgaria au fost marcate de romani. Keseru a deschis scorul, apoi Moti a facut 2-0 din penalty. Fostul dinamovist s-a bucurat in fata peluzei lui Levski! Ultrasii au innebunit! Fanii lui Levski au rupt gardurile si au intrat pe pista stadionului! Numai interventia in forta a politiei a potolit spiritele!

Moti n-a terminat meciul in teren. A fost eliminat in minutul 84 si a trebuit sa fie escortat la vestiare de politie!!!

 



