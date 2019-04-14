NEBUNIE IN BULGARIA!!!! Moti a dat gol si s-a bucurat in fata ultrasilor rivali!!! Au rupt gardurile si au vrut sa-l CALCE in picioare! VIDEO

Ambele goluri ale campioanei din Bulgaria au fost marcate de romani. Keseru a deschis scorul, apoi Moti a facut 2-0 din penalty. Fostul dinamovist s-a bucurat in fata peluzei lui Levski! Ultrasii au innebunit! Fanii lui Levski au rupt gardurile si au intrat pe pista stadionului! Numai interventia in forta a politiei a potolit spiritele!

Moti n-a terminat meciul in teren. A fost eliminat in minutul 84 si a trebuit sa fie escortat la vestiare de politie!!!

Romanian defender Cosmin Moți sealed Ludogorets' 2-0 win over Levski, converting a penalty. The way he celebrated in front of the Levski fans led to riots in the stands and some of them invaded the pitch. Play was stopped for a few minutes, with Moți getting a second yellow card pic.twitter.com/ovckKXJ8mo