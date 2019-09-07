Stadion de EURO transformat intr-o PADURE! Motivul pentru care au plantat copaci pe gazon. FOTO

Un stadion de fotbal din Austria a fost transformat intr-o padure, in cadrul unei expozitii de arta menita sa traga un semnal de alarma in legatura cu schimbarile climatice.
Breathtaking: Swiss curator Klaus Littmann installed an entire forest, basically, into the home stadium of Austrian side Austria Klagenfurt, who agreed to play elsewhere until the piece is removed in late October. His work was inspired by a 70's illustration, pictured below. pic.twitter.com/ua85vuO7bs— Pablo Maurer (@MLSist) September 6, 2019
????️???? An artist has moved a forest into Wörthersee stadium in Austria for an 'art exhibition'.
300 trees have been planted in the stadium as a warning about climate change. pic.twitter.com/SU1vZykRPl— The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) September 6, 2019
