Stadion de EURO transformat intr-o PADURE! Motivul pentru care au plantat copaci pe gazon. FOTO

Autor: Sport.ro
Sambata 07 Septembrie 2019, 18:59

Un stadion de fotbal din Austria a fost transformat intr-o padure, in cadrul unei expozitii de arta menita sa traga un semnal de alarma in legatura cu schimbarile climatice.

Stadionul Woerthersee din Austria a prins viata, insa de data aceasta nu suporterii au fost motivul, ci proiectul "For Forest" (Pentru Padure), realizat de artistul elvetian Klaus Littmann. Acesta a folosit peste 300 de copaci, cum ar stejari si mesteacani, care au fost plantati pe gazonul stadionului care are o capacitate de 32.000 de locuri.
 
Proiectul este inspirat din ilustratia artistului austriac Max Peintner si evidentiaza puterea naturii de a-si face loc in zone mai putin comune, daca oamenii nu au grija de mediul inconjurator.
 
