Sport.ro - Noul sport national
program tv
  1. SPORT.RO
  2. EURO
19:00 LIVE VIDEO www.sport.ro TRAGEREA LA SORTI A GRUPELOR EURO 2020! BINE ATI VENIT IN ISTORIE! ASTA e ziua mare a Romaniei! AICI TOT ce se intampla
Live Blog
TRAGEREA LA SORTI A GRUPELOR EURO 2020

19:00 LIVE VIDEO www.sport.ro TRAGEREA LA SORTI A GRUPELOR EURO 2020! BINE ATI VENIT IN ISTORIE! ASTA e ziua mare a Romaniei! AICI TOT ce se intampla

Autor: Sport.ro
Sambata 30 Noiembrie 2019, 12:04

Romania traieste la nivel mare inceputul Euro 2020! Lovitura de start a turneului se da la Bucuresti! Azi, LIVE VIDEO de la 19:00 pe www.sport.ro, ai INTEGRAL tragerea la sorti a grupelor Euro!

12:27 30 Nov Se poate spune ca Marcel Desailly se bucura destul de tare ca e la Bucuresti...

12:26 30 Nov Cum va functiona tragerea la sorti a grupelor Euro:

12:25 30 Nov Printre numele uriase care vin la Bucuresti se numara si Iker Casillas! Iker e in Bucuresti si va fi 'portarul' unui prim 11 de vis adus de UEFA in Romania. Din el mai fac parte Gullit, Totti, Lahm sau Desailly!

12:20 30 Nov Romania, CAPITALA EURO! Azi, toti ochii sunt pe noi. Si va fi un show pe care nu-l vom uita niciodata! UEFA EURO 2020 incepe in Romania cu tragerea la sorti a grupelor! Show-ul e live integral pe www.sport.ro de la ora 19:00!

Citeste si:

Istorie in direct! Tragerea la sorti a grupelor Euro 2020, LIVE VIDEO INTEGRAL SI EXCLUSIV pe www.sport.ro, sambata la ora 19:00!

Cine e atacatorul de pe Podul Londrei. Momentul în care martorii l-au pus la pământ. VIDEO
Stirileprotv.ro
Campionatul Mondial de handbal. România - Spania, scor 16-31. Reacția lui Radu Voinea
Tudor Chirilă, cu ochii în lacrimi la Vocea României: ”Îți mulțumesc pentru lecția asta”
Duelul care l-a pus în dificultate pe Tudor Chirilă. Concurentul eliminat a izbucnit în lacrimi
Incont.ro
Producătorul automobilelor marca Mercedes-Benz a anunţat vineri că va demara un plan de reducere a costurilor care se va traduce prin eliminarea a cel puţin 10.000 de locuri de muncă la nivel mondial până în 2022.
Industria auto trece prin cea mai mare transformare din istoria sa. Sute de mii de oameni rămân pe drumuri, din cauza revoluției mașinilor electrice
Bloomberg: Aurul, ultima obsesie a liderilor naţionalişti din Europa de Est. De ce își repatriază rezervele țările foste comuniste
Ridicarea vizelor pentru români, discutată de ministrul Bogdan Aurescu cu ambasadorul SUA la Bucureşti, Hans Klemm
Foodstory.ro
Alege-ți favoritul și câștigă cu MasterChef! Acordă un vot pentru Cezar Marin
(P) Sa mancam sanatos: hormonii din alimentele preferate
(P) 5 motive pentru care consumul de spirulina este benefic
DeBarbati.ro
Conceptul de cocktail party a apărut în America şi a căpătat extrem de multă popularitate în ultimii ani în România, unde companiile multinaţionale organizează destul de des astfel de evenimente.
(P) Care sunt secretele unui cocktail party de nota 10?
Află care sunt cele mai bune telefoane second hand
Ionuț Mărieș, de la MasterChef: bdquo;Aș putea spune că dragostea trece prin stomac
Yoda.ro
Americanii de la Google s-au săturat ca telefoanele lor să aibă bug-uri și drept urmare cer ajutorul comunității în depistarea acestora și, totodată, cresc și suma oferită - de la maximum de 200.000 de dolari la 1,5 milioane de dolari.
Google oferă premii de 1,5 milioane de dolari pentru cei care găsesc bug-uri la telefoanele Pixel
Succesul Apple depinde de Samsung. Rolul-cheie al coreenilor în producția iPhone-urilor de anul viitor
Samsung brevetează noul senzor bdquo;Bright Night pentru seria S11
Procinema.ro
(P) Merită să îți faci abonament la o platformă online de streaming? 
(P) Cum să încurajezi creativitatea preșcolarilor: 5 metode cu efect garantat
(P) Argint sau aur? Ce bijuterii alegi în funcție de stilul vestimentar
Protv.ro
Johnny Depp face un musical despre Michael Jackson, din perspectiva mănușii Regelui pop
Misterioasa moarte a actriței Natalie Wood. După 40 de ani, sunt dezvăluite detalii tragice
12 concurenți vor lupta în live-urile Vocea României pentru a-i convinge pe telespectatori că merită votul lor!
Perfecte.ro
Demi Rose, o nouă apariție hot! A renunțat la rochie și a postat fotografia pe Instagram
Wanda Nara, soția unui celebru fotbalist, face furori pe rețelele de socializare. Cum arată fotografia care a încins imaginația fanilor
Ce s-a întâmplat cu Laurette? Vedeta a ajuns de nerecunoscut
©2019 Sport.ro   |   Despre cookies   |   Politica de confidentialitate
BRAT