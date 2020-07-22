E campioana olimpica in 2018, dar nu-i ajunge. Sexy-patinatoarea care vrea sa SEDUCA planeta! Nu degeaba i se spune "Kim Kardashian"

Sport.ro - Noul sport national
E campioana olimpica in 2018, dar nu-i ajunge. Sexy-patinatoarea care vrea sa SEDUCA planeta! Nu degeaba i se spune &quot;Kim Kardashian&quot;

Autor: Sport.ro
Miercuri 22 Iulie 2020, 16:47

Canadianca Gabby Daleman (22 de ani) va renunta pentru o perioada la patinaj artistic pentru a concura la concursul de frumusete Miss World.

Jocurile Olimpice de Iarna de la Pyeongchang (2018) i-au adus lui Daleman medalia de aur in proba pe echipe, ea avand in palmares si alte numeroase medalii si trofee cucerite la nivel national si mondial. Afectata in ultima perioada de ceva probleme de sanatate si in contextul pandemiei cu coronavirus, Gabrielle a decsi sa faca o schimbare majora si sa-si incerce norocul in concursurile de Miss.

Cum in cercul apropiat de priteni era supranumita "Kim Kardashian", Gabby Dalema a avut incredere in calitatile sale sexy, care n-au tradat-o. Astfel, ea a castigat titlul de Miss Ontario, performanta care ii da dreptul sa participe mai departe la Miss World Canada, selectia nationala pentru prestigioasa competitie organizata an de an la nivel planetar.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Still in complete disbelief I can’t believe I’m going to Miss World Canada Nationals ???????? This is such a huge honour & I want to be here without my amazing team my amazing incredible pageant coach ❤️@chiaramariamakeup @roeraby @itsdanikristina @lucasfiorucci Thank you so much to Michelle @missworldcnd for putting this amazing pageant together! & to @hannabegovic for preparing us for yesterday! Can’t wait until nationals!! Also a huge congrats to the other winners from this weekend can’t wait to see you all in November ❤️???????????? thank you so much for your love and support you guys and I wouldn’t be here without you and I can’t wait to share this amazing journey with all of you let the road to nationals begin!!! #missworldcanada #missworldcanada2020 #soexcited - Makeup & Hair by @chiaramariamakeup xo!! Without you key and I look would not be complete????

A post shared by Gabrielle Daleman ???????? (@gabby_daleman) on

"Inca nu-mi vine sa cred ca voi merge la Miss World. E o mare onoare pentru mine", a precizat ea printr0un mesaj pe Instagram, insistand cu multumiri adresate celor care au ajutat-o sa faca pasul de la sportul de performanta la podiumurile de prezentare specifice modelling-ului.





