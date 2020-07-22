E campioana olimpica in 2018, dar nu-i ajunge. Sexy-patinatoarea care vrea sa SEDUCA planeta! Nu degeaba i se spune "Kim Kardashian"

Still in complete disbelief I can’t believe I’m going to Miss World Canada Nationals ???????? This is such a huge honour & I want to be here without my amazing team my amazing incredible pageant coach ❤️@chiaramariamakeup @roeraby @itsdanikristina @lucasfiorucci Thank you so much to Michelle @missworldcnd for putting this amazing pageant together! & to @hannabegovic for preparing us for yesterday! Can’t wait until nationals!! Also a huge congrats to the other winners from this weekend can’t wait to see you all in November ❤️???????????? thank you so much for your love and support you guys and I wouldn’t be here without you and I can’t wait to share this amazing journey with all of you let the road to nationals begin!!! #missworldcanada #missworldcanada2020 #soexcited - Makeup & Hair by @chiaramariamakeup xo!! Without you key and I look would not be complete????

A post shared by Gabrielle Daleman ???????? (@gabby_daleman) on Jul 20, 2020 at 5:43pm PDT