21 iulie 2017

TOP 5 cele mai frumoase goluri marcate vreodata in Premier League, in viziunea Four Four Two! VIDEO

TOP 5 cele mai frumoase goluri marcate vreodata in Premier League, in viziunea Four Four Two! VIDEO

Publicatia engleza a alcatuit un top al celor mai spectaculoase goluri marcate vreodata in Premier League.

Four Four Two a facut topul celor mai frumoase goluri marcate vreodata in Premier League.

Primele cinci pozitii sunt ocupate de goluri inscrise in anii '90.

5. Georgi Kinkladze (Man City) vs. Southampton (1995/96)

4. Matthew Le Tissier (Southampton) vs. Newcastle (1993/94)

3. Paolo Di Canio (West Ham) vs. Wimbledon (1999/00)

2. Tony Yeboah (Leeds) vs. Liverpool (1995/96)

1. Rod Wallace (Leeds) vs. Tottenham (1993/94)

BRAT