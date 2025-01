Jaqueline really had to work for it though. She start off on fire. But Martic never back down and always fought back. Pushing Jaq to a 10 point match tiebreak. Jaq kept her cool though and was able to get the win to move on. Jaqueline Cristian defeated Petra Martic 6-2, 4-6, 7-6. pic.twitter.com/AqLBHxU3eU