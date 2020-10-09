Sport.ro - Noul sport national
Un luptator UFC, ademenit cu 6.000 DE DOLARI de o actrita porno! Trebuia doar sa stea langa el la un meci. Iubita nici n-a vrut sa auda

Autor: Sport.ro
Vineri 09 Octombrie 2020, 14:16
Kendra Lust, o cunoscuta actrita in filmele pentru adulti, l-a pus intr-o postura delicata pe luptatorul american Mike Perry.
Totul a pornit de la ideea sportivului de a lansa o "licitatie" in urma careia persoana care ii plateste cei mai multi bani ar fi urmat sa stea in proximitatea coltului din ring la urmatoarea confruntare.
 
 
Neasteptat, oferta cea mai generoasa a venit de la o actrita porno, Kendra Lust, care a scris pe Twitter: "Iti voi plati 6.000 de dolari". Probabil ca Mike Perry a fost extrem de incantat de aceasta afacere, nu insa si iubita sa insarcinata, Latory Gonzalez. "Cu siguranta nu se va intampla asta", a tinut sa sublinieze aceasta.
