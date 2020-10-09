Un luptator UFC, ademenit cu 6.000 DE DOLARI de o actrita porno! Trebuia doar sa stea langa el la un meci. Iubita nici n-a vrut sa auda

I’m so grateful. Words can’t explain. I make mistakes daily. We can only go forward. I swear I will be all I can be. Less bad. More good. I’m growing. We’re growing together. I’ve missed sight of things in life and attached too much fake social media publicity to my real life. I vow to be the great man I know I can be and I owe this life to you beautiful @latorygonzalez ! I will not take this for granted. From here on out my social media will be only to promote an upcoming fight. Time to give all my energy to my true life so you can have what you deserve baby girl. Let’s GO team #Platinum !

A post shared by Platinum Mike Perry (@platinummikeperry) on Aug 3, 2020 at 7:09pm PDT