Profesorul dat afara din cauza tatuajelor! Parintii nu l-au vrut in apropierea copiilor! Cum arata

Profesorul dat afara din cauza tatuajelor! Parintii nu l-au vrut in apropierea copiilor! Cum arata 

Autor: Sport.ro
Miercuri 30 Septembrie 2020, 20:51

Sylvain Helaine (35 ani) este cunoscut drept omul cu cele mai multe tatuaje din Franta. 

Pasiunea pentru tatuaje a inceput in urma cu 8 ani, cand trecea printr-o criza, iar asta ii inchide anumite porti acum. Helaine era profesor la o gradinita din sudul Parisului, insa a fost concediat. 

Parintii copiilor s-au plans de aspectul barbatului si sustineau ca sperie copiii. In urma plangerilor a fost dat afara de la gradinita. 





