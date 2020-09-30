Profesorul dat afara din cauza tatuajelor! Parintii nu l-au vrut in apropierea copiilor! Cum arata 

Pasiunea pentru tatuaje a inceput in urma cu 8 ani, cand trecea printr-o criza, iar asta ii inchide anumite porti acum. Helaine era profesor la o gradinita din sudul Parisului, insa a fost concediat.

Parintii copiilor s-au plans de aspectul barbatului si sustineau ca sperie copiii. In urma plangerilor a fost dat afara de la gradinita.

With tattoos all over his body and face, including his eyes, could Sylvain Helaine be the world's most terrifying teacher?

Here he explains what it felt like to have his eyeballs tattooed.

