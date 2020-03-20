Sport.ro - Noul sport national
NUNTA DE COSMAR! 31 de oameni au fost infectati cu COVID-19 dupa ce au participat la o nunta cu 140 de invitati

Autor: Sport.ro
Vineri 20 Martie 2020, 10:22

Mai multi invitati de la o nunta din Australia au fost testati pozitiv de coronavirus.  

Scott Maggs si Emma Metcalf s-au casatorit in urma cu 14 zile, in Sydney, Australia. Cei doi au avut 140 de invitati la nunta care a avut loc pe 6 martie, iar acum, 31 de cazuri au fost confirmate cu coronavirus. 

Conform Daily Star, cuplul a aflat prima data de doi invitati care au fost infectati, in timp ce se aflau in luna de miere in Maldive. De asemenea, si o femeie insarcinata a fost testata pozitiv si se teme pentru cei doi copii ai sai, de 1 si 2 ani, ca le-ar fi putut transmite virusul. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I have been diagnosed with Covid19. As you can imagine this is extremely stressful. I am 30 weeks pregnant and have a 2yo and a 1yo. My 1yo is showing signs of Covid also and is extremely sick. I am very distressed at the the thought of having possibly infected anyone. I have contacted everyone I think I have been in touch with. But please if you have been in contact with me since March 6th or anyone with Covid or you show signs of sickness please self isolate. Self isolate anyway. If you’ve been in touch with a confirmed case and show signs of Covid please do a test immediately. Covid is serious. Covid can be lethal and it is spreading fast. Let’s stay calm but please also take isolation seriously and look out for those around us. Sending love to all. S xx #covid19 #sexystuff #seriousstuff #selfisolate

A post shared by Sally Hawach (@sally_hawach) on





