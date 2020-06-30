Nicole Scherzinger a intrat in PESTERA cu iubitul sportiv! Solista trupei The Pussycat Dolls, tratata ca o PRINTESA de ziua sa de nastere

Nicole Scherzinger a implinit luni varsta de 42 de ani, aceasta fiind prima aniversare in compania actualului iubit, un fost rugbist de performanta.
Thom Evans (35 de ani) si-a intrerupt prematur cariera sportiva in urma cu un deceniu, atunci cand a suferit o accidentare grava la gat intr-un meci al nationalei de rugby a Scotiei. Ulterior, fizicul perfect l-a ajutat sa devina o celebritate in showbiz, iar de la inceputul acestui an s-a cuplat cu una dintre cele mai dorite femei din lume, Nicole Scherzinger.
A Birthday Prayer Of Gratitude • Thank you God for another year around the sun. For a new day, fresh breath in my lungs and my heart beating stronger than ever, I am so grateful. Thank you for your grace and this unexpected gift of time. Thank you for the joy and overwhelming love I am able to receive today from family, friends and so many around the world. Thank you for being so good to me and for never giving up on me, you’ve shown me the true meaning of love, happiness & peace, and I am eternally grateful. Your little Nicole xo • It’s so important to take time to reflect on how fortunate and blessed we are, now more so than ever. Hold on, don’t lose faith. God is good.
Cei doi si-au petrecut impreuna perioada de carantina, iar acum au "evadat" intr-o vacanta romantica, profitand de ziua de nastere a solistei trupei The Pussycat Dolls. Locatia aleasa e una paradisiaca, in Portugalia, asa cum se poate vedea din pozele postate pe Instagram de Nicole, in special din cea in care se bucura de atmosfera romantica a unei pesteri.
"Sunt atat de recunoscatoare, inima mea bate atat de tare. E atat de important sa reflectezi si sa-ti dai seama cat de binecuvantat esti", sunt doar cateva pasaje dintr-un mesaj mai lung al artistei, americanca lasand de inteles ca se simte minunat alaturi de Thom.