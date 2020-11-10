Sport.ro - Noul sport national
Ea e cea mai curajoasa femeie de pe planeta. A ajuns in locul unde putini barbati se incumeta sa mearga

Autor: Sport.ro
Marti 10 Noiembrie 2020, 12:57

Americanca Emily Harrington a devenit prima femeie care a reusit sa escaladeze cea mai periculoasa formatiune stancoasa din lume.

"El Capitan" e numele muntelui de aproximativ 1.000 de metri inaltime care provoaca fiori oricarui catarator, cu atat mai mult daca vorbim despre femei. De-a lungul timpului, au fost cateva reprezentante ale sexului frumos care au ajuns in varf, dar evitand cea mai infricosatoare ruta, Golden Gate.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Golden Gate ✨ Free ???? In A Day ⚡️ ???? @jonglassberg / @jess_talley / @louderthan11 I never believed I could actually free climb El Cap in a day when I first set the goal for myself. It didn’t seem like a realistic objective for me. I didn’t have the skills, fitness, or risk profile to move so quickly over such a large piece of stone. But I chose it exactly for that reason. Impossible dreams challenge us to rise above who we are now to see if we can become better versions of ourselves. On Nov 4 I started climbing with @alexhonnold at 1:34am, caught between my own internal drama of achieving a life goal and the more prevalent one of the elections - both unfolding in parallel ways in my brain. I knew I was in for a big day - but that’s exactly why I was there. I wanted to find my limit and exist in it and fight beyond it. A nasty slip on the 13a Golden Desert pitch almost took my resolve - a deep gash on my forehead left me bloody and defeated. I pulled on again, part of me not really wanting to stay on the wall, the other part gathering courage and flow. I kept thinking “why am I still hanging on?” The next pitch was the A5 traverse, where I failed last year. This time it was not my limit. I fought hard but with flawless movements in the dark. I cried at the belay - it could happen this time....The final 5 pitches felt scary in my current state but I pulled over the final lip at 10:30pm in disbelief. There’s a lot more to say but mostly I wanted to express my gratitude for the love and support from friends, family, and strangers. I feel the love so intensely right now. Thank you all ???????? Massive thanks to @alexhonnold for climbing with me over these years, you’ve inspired me to think bigger and believe in myself in ways you cannot imagine. To @jonglassberg for your friendship, creativity, and ability to capture a story while at the same time keeping it light and always fun. And finally to my best friend, partner, lover, fave human of all time @adrianballinger - your support and love for me through the darkness and the light has never wavered. I love you endlessly ❤️❤️❤️ More to come!!! @thenorthface / @kodiakcakes / @petzl_official / @lasportivana

A post shared by ᴇᴍɪʟʏ ʜᴀʀʀɪɴɢᴛᴏɴ (@emilyaharrington) on

Astfel, in stilul "liber", folosind corzile doar ca element de siguranta, fara a se putea ajuta de ele, Emily Harrington (34 de ani) a stabilit o premiera istorica in lumea escaladei. "N-am crezut niciodata ca voi urca pe El Cap intr-o singura zi", a fost declaratia americancei la capatul efortului sau istovitor.

"N-am mai vazut o asemenea duritate in alpinism si nici nu cred ca o sa mai vad", a relatat unul dintre fotografii care au urmarit-o pe Emily.

Citeste si:Emily Harrington




