E printre cele mai sexy femei din tara, dar traieste o DRAMA! E comparata cu un barbat, desi arata senzational. Ce secret ascunde trupul sau

Frumoasa Louise Thompson (30 de ani) e una dintre personalitatile mediatice din Marea Britanie, avand la activ prezente extrem de apreciate in show-uri de televiziune, precum ”Made in Chelsea” si ”The Jump”.
La fel de bine, dupa cum putem vedea pe contul de Instagram al englezoaicei, Louise putea fi la fel de bine un fotomodel de succes, calitatile sale estetice fiind incontestabile.
De asemenea, fiind o ”fanatica a fitnessului”, asa cum singura se prezinta, Thompson isi petrece foarte mult timp la sala, iar in ultima jumatate de an a dorit neaparat sa-si fortifice musculatura abdominala. Extrem de mandra de realizarea sa, Louise a facut la un moment dat o gluma, sugerand ca incepe sa arate ca Arnold Schwarzenegger.
???? Sorry for pink bikini spam, but I want to share a little story..... ???? A person who spreads gossip is as bad as the person who starts the gossip. I read a message in my DMs today. It read something like this.... ‘My friend was talking about you the other day, saying how much RYAN must long to be with someone with a feminine body after being stuck with you for so long. I want to let you know that I thought that was such an unfair thing to say.’ Can you imagine receiving that from a total stranger? If you really believe your friend was in the wrong then why don’t you take that up with them and tell them to DO ONE. WHY SAY IT TO ME? I recognised how it made me feel because I remembered something similar had happened to me before. When I was at school a friend of mine told me that another friend said that she ‘didn’t think that I was pretty’. It made me so MAD that a person thought it was a good idea to pass on that information as if it would bring our relationship closer. Words hurt ! Think before you speak - I really urge you to keep your negative thoughts to yourself, and that includes what you say on social media. To the girl who dm’d me thinking that I NEEDED to know they nugget of information, I DIDN’T. What on Earth was I going to do with that info except for read it, digest it, feel shit about myself for a bit, then hopefully realise that the negative opinions of others are only a reflection of their own self doubt. For a split second I wanted to actually question Ryan. Then I realised: I’m not going to be told by anyone else what my body should look like. If I choose to conform to what society deems ‘attractive’ or ‘feminine’ I probably would have got a boob and butt job decades ago. Thank god I didn’t, because it would be a permanent reminder of the cruel words of others. Thankfully I can laugh about this now because I’m in a good headspace, but there are people who aren’t... and it’s no wonder why? Fyi, what Ryan finds attractive is self confidence which comes from self love, not the love that you get from constant validation from others (or looking like a f
Ce-a iesit se poate vedea cu ochiul liber, insa nu toata lumea apreciaza ”patratelele” cu care se lauda Louise Thompson pe Instagram. Astfel, o buna parte din numerosii admiratori ai blondei au acuzat-o ca si-a pierdut mult din feminitate apeland la un atu fizic rezervat barbatilor. ”Ganditi inainte sa vorbiti si tineti gandurile negative pentru voi”, a fost raspunsul transant al acesteia.