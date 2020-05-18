E printre cele mai sexy femei din tara, dar traieste o DRAMA! E comparata cu un barbat, desi arata senzational. Ce secret ascunde trupul sau

???? Sorry for pink bikini spam, but I want to share a little story.....⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ ???? A person who spreads gossip is as bad as the person who starts the gossip.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ I read a message in my DMs today. It read something like this....⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ ‘My friend was talking about you the other day, saying how much RYAN must long to be with someone with a feminine body after being stuck with you for so long. I want to let you know that I thought that was such an unfair thing to say.’⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Can you imagine receiving that from a total stranger? ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ If you really believe your friend was in the wrong then why don’t you take that up with them and tell them to DO ONE.⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ WHY SAY IT TO ME?⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ I recognised how it made me feel because I remembered something similar had happened to me before.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ When I was at school a friend of mine told me that another friend said that she ‘didn’t think that I was pretty’.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ It made me so MAD that a person thought it was a good idea to pass on that information as if it would bring our relationship closer. Words hurt ! Think before you speak - I really urge you to keep your negative thoughts to yourself, and that includes what you say on social media.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ To the girl who dm’d me thinking that I NEEDED to know they nugget of information, I DIDN’T. What on Earth was I going to do with that info except for read it, digest it, feel shit about myself for a bit, then hopefully realise that the negative opinions of others are only a reflection of their own self doubt. For a split second I wanted to actually question Ryan.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Then I realised: ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ I’m not going to be told by anyone else what my body should look like. If I choose to conform to what society deems ‘attractive’ or ‘feminine’ I probably would have got a boob and butt job decades ago. Thank god I didn’t, because it would be a permanent reminder of the cruel words of others.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Thankfully I can laugh about this now because I’m in a good headspace, but there are people who aren’t... and it’s no wonder why?⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Fyi, what Ryan finds attractive is self confidence which comes from self love, not the love that you get from constant validation from others (or looking like a f

