"E cea mai rusinoasa fotografie din viata mea". Mia Khalifa, beata in cada dupa o noapte agitata. FOTO

In honor of lucky number 13 MILLION followers, I will share with y’all the single most embarrassing night of my life: @rarachelray decided to make me a bed of towels in her BATHTUB because I wouldn’t stop throwing up on everything and everyone. Yes, that is throw up in my hair, yes, she was almost just as drunk as me and still managed to play mommy, yes, I am a fucking lightweight because I only had 6 drinks. So there ya go. I still have the stains on my carpet to remind me of it every day ???? the following day consisted of ordering $120 worth of Whataburger and lots of cringing from hearing what I did in the midst of my blackout ???? #ThisIsWhyIDontDrink #FreshmanForever

A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on Jan 27, 2019 at 10:02am PST