"E cea mai rusinoasa fotografie din viata mea". Mia Khalifa, beata in cada dupa o noapte agitata. FOTO

Vineri 01 Februarie 2019, 15:51
&quot;E cea mai rusinoasa fotografie din viata mea&quot;. Mia Khalifa, beata in cada dupa o noapte agitata. FOTO

Starleta Mia Khalifa, care a capatat atentia microbistilor dupa ce s-a declarat cea mai mare fana a lui West Ham si a mers la un meci al "Ciocanarilor", a fost surprinsa in "cea mai rusinoasa ipostaza din viata ei".

Fosta actrita de filme pentru adulti a strans 1.3 milioane de aprecieri pe Instagram dupa ce a postat o fotografie in care dormea in cada! Ea a povestit ca s-a imbatat si a adormit in cada dupa ce i s-a facut rau.

"In onoarea norocosului numar 13 (milioane urmaritori), voi impartasi cu voi cea mai rusinoasa noapte din viata mea. Rachel a fost nevoita sa imi faca patul in cada ei, pentru ca nu ma puteam opri din vomitat. Si ea era la fel de beata ca si mine. Si da, sunt la de categorie slaba, pentru ca m-am imbatat din doar 6 pahare", a scris ea.

 

In honor of lucky number 13 MILLION followers, I will share with y’all the single most embarrassing night of my life: @rarachelray decided to make me a bed of towels in her BATHTUB because I wouldn’t stop throwing up on everything and everyone. Yes, that is throw up in my hair, yes, she was almost just as drunk as me and still managed to play mommy, yes, I am a fucking lightweight because I only had 6 drinks. So there ya go. I still have the stains on my carpet to remind me of it every day ???? the following day consisted of ordering $120 worth of Whataburger and lots of cringing from hearing what I did in the midst of my blackout ???? #ThisIsWhyIDontDrink #FreshmanForever

A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on

Protv.ro