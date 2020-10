Demi Rose, exact asa cum si-o doresc toti barbatii! Cum s-a fotografiat supermodelul

Heaven is a state of mind ⛅️ 15 million of you. I am amazed. I never would have thought when I began Instagram and started modelling at 18 to have such an amazing fan base like I do now. I appreciate and love you all so much. Thank you for all your support.????

A post shared by Demi ???? (@demirose) on Oct 22, 2020 at 2:18pm PDT