AOLEU, DEMI! Bruneta sexy a renuntat la HAINE pentru un concurs in care le ofera fanilor 5000 de dolari 

Autor: Sport.ro
Joi 16 Aprilie 2020, 22:18

Demi Rose si-a innebunit iar fanii cu o postare provocatoare.

Modelul de 25 de ani care are peste 13 milioane de urmaritori pe Instagram si-a innebunit fanii cu ultima postare, in care i-a anuntat ca ofera cate 1000 de dolari pentru 5 fani. 

Cunoscuta pentru pozele sexy, Demi nu s-a dezis nici de aceasta data, renuntand la sutien pentru poza in care a anuntat concursul, care a strans deja jumatate de milion de aprecieri. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I know people are struggling with the Quarantine and haven't been able to work, so I wanted to do something about it and give back to my amazing fans with a $5,000 cash giveaway, all you have to do to enter is: 1️⃣ Tag three friends on this post 2️⃣ Follow everyone @Electriccaura is account is following 3️⃣Bonus step to enter your name twice and get more chances of winning by reposting this post for 24 Hours on your story. ???? I AM PICKING 5 WINNERS!! $1,000 Cash per Winner! Lasts for 4 days only! It takes 30 seconds to complete & Starts now ????@Electriccaura ???? . . . . . . NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited by law. This promotion is not sponsored by affiliates in any way with instagram. By entering, you release Instagram from liability. Entries will be accepted from DATE 4/15/2020 at 4:00M PST to 4/19/2020 at 4PM. Winners to be chosen by random drawing after the close entry period. 5 Winners announced on 4/15/2020 at 5:00pm PST, 4/16/2020 at 5:00pm PST, 4/17/2020 at 5:00pm PST, 4/18/2020 at 5:00pm PST, 4/19/2020 at 5:00pm PST on @electriccaura

A post shared by Demi ???? (@demirose) on

