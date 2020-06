Anna Vakili, FARMACISTA sexy care te baga in boale! Fotbalistii "tratati" de ea au facut-o celebra

The girl that walked into the love island villa was completely different to the one that walked out and it’s been an emotional rollercoaster but I finally feel like I’m getting my confidence back and I love it ???????? I’m curvy, tall and proud. Confidence is self taught, whatever your body size, skin colour, hair colour/texture don’t worry about ticking anyone’s boxes because the most important and ONLY box that needs ticking is your own ✅

A post shared by Anna Vakili ???? آنا وکیلی (@annavakili_) on May 8, 2020 at 12:32pm PDT