A postat o poza cu iubita TOPLESS! Randy Orton, lengeda din wrestling, si-a SURPRINS fanii cu ultima fotografie de pe Instagram: mesaj EMOTIONANT

Randy si Kim Orton sunt o familie extrem de unita si au impreuna 2 copii.

Legenda WWE, Randy Orton (40 de ani), posteaza in mod regulat poze cu familia sa pe Instagram, insa fanii au ramas surprinsi de ultima fotografie.

Cei peste 5.6 de urmaritori pe care ai are Randy au putut sa vada o fotografie topless cu Kim Orton, avand sanii acoperiti doar de mainile sotului ei.

Imaginea a strans peste 650.000 de aprecieri.

"Am multe defecte. Multe. Dar sunt sigur ca sunt un om bun (in afara ringului, desigur), un sot si un tata bun.

Cand imi este dor de familia mea ma uit la cele peste 20 de mii de poze si filmulete pe care le am in telefon si sunt atatea pietre pretioase. Am gasit asta astazi si m-am reintors in calatoria cu familia din Jamaica. Intotdeauna binedispus cand este Kim langa mine. Ea nu doar ca imi da incredere in mine, dar este si umarul pe care pot sa plang cand am nevoie. Daca am nevoie de un sut in fund, ea mi-l da. Niciodata nu am iubit atat de mult pe cineva. Ea este singura persoana care ma primeste si ma poate ghida atunci cand am nevoie. Voi fi intotdeauna 100% al tau! Te iubesc!", a fost mesajul emotionant postat de Randy Orton.