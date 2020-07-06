Sport.ro - Noul sport national
program tv
  1. SPORT.RO
  2. Stiri
  3. Virale
A postat o poza cu iubita TOPLESS! Randy Orton, lengeda din wrestling, si-a SURPRINS fanii cu ultima fotografie de pe Instagram: mesaj EMOTIONANT

A postat o poza cu iubita TOPLESS! Randy Orton, lengeda din wrestling, si-a SURPRINS fanii cu ultima fotografie de pe Instagram: mesaj EMOTIONANT

Autor: Sport.ro
Luni 06 Iulie 2020, 10:34

Randy si Kim Orton sunt o familie extrem de unita si au impreuna 2 copii.

Legenda WWE, Randy Orton (40 de ani), posteaza in mod regulat poze cu familia sa pe Instagram, insa fanii au ramas surprinsi de ultima fotografie.

Cei peste 5.6 de urmaritori pe care ai are Randy au putut sa vada o fotografie topless cu Kim Orton, avand sanii acoperiti doar de mainile sotului ei.

Imaginea a strans peste 650.000 de aprecieri.

"Am multe defecte. Multe. Dar sunt sigur ca sunt un om bun (in afara ringului, desigur), un sot si un tata bun.

Cand imi este dor de familia mea ma uit la cele peste 20 de mii de poze si filmulete pe care le am in telefon si sunt atatea pietre pretioase. Am gasit asta astazi si m-am reintors in calatoria cu familia din Jamaica. Intotdeauna binedispus cand este Kim langa mine. Ea nu doar ca imi da incredere in mine, dar este si umarul pe care pot sa plang cand am nevoie. Daca am nevoie de un sut in fund, ea mi-l da. Niciodata nu am iubit atat de mult pe cineva. Ea este singura persoana care ma primeste si ma poate ghida atunci cand am nevoie. Voi fi intotdeauna 100% al tau! Te iubesc!", a fost mesajul emotionant postat de Randy Orton.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I have many flaws. Many. But I believe I am a good man (outside ring, of course) husband, and father. When I miss my fam I look at the 20k photos and videos in my phone and there are so many gems. Found these today, and it brought me back to our family trip to Jamaica. Always a good time when @kim.orton01 is by my side. She not only gives me confidence in myself, but a shoulder to cry on if needed. If I need a swift kick in the ass, she gives it to me. Ive never laughed or loved so hard with another. She is the one person that gets me, and that can guide me when I need it. No one on earth has my back like her. Older I get, the more I love her, the more I am attracted to her, and I can’t wait to add to my photo album over the next handful of decades. I will always be 100% yours. Love you baby. ❤️ #wifeappreciationdayeveryday

O postare distribuită de Randy Orton (@randyorton) pe

Citeste si:Randy Orton




FULLSCREEN
Galerie Foto
  • /

VIDEO PROTVPLUS.RO

ShARE ÎN BUCATE - Lava Cake

09:59
Home workout - episodul 8: Exerciții pentru mușchii picioarelor cu accesorii de fitness

02:39
Cum evoluează prețurile pe piața imobiliară post-pandemie si ce ar trebui să știm înainte de a ne achiziționa un imobil

07:16
Întrebarea Mesei Rotunde - Cristina Almășan: „Aș face sex cu Denis, The Motans”

27:35
Facem Level – episodul 8: RobyNET a găsit terapia ideală în Euro Truck Simulator 2

27:30
Cele mai cool efecte de pe TikTok

08:56
PARODIE: JOKER - varianta românească în vreme de COVID-19, cu Alex Bogdan

08:23
Actori și vedete au pășit aseară pe covorul roșu la Premiile Gopo! Ce reacții au avut inainte de desemnarea premiilor

06:58
Miliția Modei by Costi Diță: Madison Beer s-a îmbrăcat ca și cum ar fi scapăt din brațele focului!

03:51
ShARE ÎN BUCATE - Lava Cake
Home workout - episodul 8: Exerciții pentru mușchii picioarelor cu accesorii de fitness
Cum evoluează prețurile pe piața imobiliară post-pandemie si ce ar trebui să știm înainte de a ne achiziționa un imobil
Întrebarea Mesei Rotunde - Cristina Almășan: „Aș face sex cu Denis, The Motans”
Facem Level – episodul 8: RobyNET a găsit terapia ideală în Euro Truck Simulator 2
Cele mai cool efecte de pe TikTok
PARODIE: JOKER - varianta românească în vreme de COVID-19, cu Alex Bogdan
Actori și vedete au pășit aseară pe covorul roșu la Premiile Gopo! Ce reacții au avut inainte de desemnarea premiilor
Miliția Modei by Costi Diță: Madison Beer s-a îmbrăcat ca și cum ar fi scapăt din brațele focului!
Stirileprotv.ro
O femeie de 80 de ani a murit, după ce a fost linsă de pisică
Un bărbat din Buzău vindea subiecte care pretindea că se vor da la Bac. După ce primea banii, nu mai răspundea
O femeie de 30 de ani din Botoșani a fost reținută, după ce a lovit cu pumnul în față un polițist
Incont.ro
Volumul cifrei de afaceri din comerţul cu amănuntul a crescut, în luna mai 2020, faţă de luna precedentă, atât ca serie brută cu 18,5%, cât şi ca serie ajustată în funcţie de numărul de zile lucrătoare şi de sezonalitate cu 20,2%, potrivit Institutului Naţional de Statistică (INS).
Afacerile în comerţul cu amănuntul au crescut cu 18,5% în mai 2020
Cod galben de caniculă în 14 județe și Capitală
Alertă de ciumă bubonică în China. "Moartea Neagră" a decimat Europa și Asia în Evul Mediu
Foodstory.ro
O rețetă perfectă pentru un mic dejun de weekend: norișori de ouă
Vă dăm cele mai bune ponturi pentru cele mai gustoase ouă umplute
Te învățăm să pregătești cele mai sănătoase: chipsuri din kale
DeBarbati.ro
Anna Lesko, postare incendiară pe Instagram, la câteva ore după ce a lansat o nouă piesă
Formula 1 s-a întors: 10 lucruri despre sezonul dat peste cap de pandemia de Covid-19
(P) Beneficiile curmalelor asupra sănătăţii
Yoda.ro
WhatsApp a anunțat oficial o serie de schimbări care vor fi implementate în următoarele săptămâni pentru milioane de utilizatori.
WhatsApp anunță oficial schimbări care îi vizează pe milioane de utilizatori
Decizia Apple care i-a scandalizat pe fani. Ce vor trebui să facă de acum cei care vor să-și cumpere un iPhone
Primul smartphone cu ecran rulabil nu mai e doar un vis. Când o să poți cumpăra telefonul viitorului
Procinema.ro
(P) 7 beneficii ale circuitelor HIIT
(P) Cum sa îți ajuți copilul la teme
(P) Un producator cabine de paza, containere pentru birouri sau locuit la care merită să apelați!
Protv.ro
Adela Popescu, luată la rost de Cove, din cauza unei fotografii în costum de baie
Sebastian Stan, tandru pe iaht cu iubita actriță. Cum arată noua cucerire a românului
Veste tristă pentru familia lui Michael Schumacher. Ce se întâmplă cu fostul campion de Formula 1
Perfecte.ro
Fotografiile care fac mai mult decât o mie de cuvinte. Care este adevărata relaţie dintre Karmen şi Betty Blue
Horoscop săptămânal 6-12 iulie 2020. Gemenii se aruncă într-o poveste pasională, ce se întâmplă cu Racii
Imagini nemaivăzute cu Meghan Markle înainte de a deveni ducesă, făcute publice de un fost coleg de platou
©2020 Sport.ro   |   Despre cookies   |   Politica de confidentialitate
BRAT