A fost mama surogat pentru fiica ei! Bunica de 51 de ani care si-a nascut propria nepoata

Americanca Julie Loving (51 de ani) s-a oferit voluntar sa-si ajute fiica infertila sa devina la randul ei mama.
Julie a nascut la inceputul lunii noiembrie o fetita perfect sanatoasa, care ii va fi de-acum inainte nepoata. Situatia nemaintalnita a pornit de la incercarile repetate ale Breannei Lockwood (29 de ani) de a avea un copil, incheiate insa fara succes.
They say, “It takes a village to raise a child”, but for some it can take a village to HAVE a child... ⠀ ⠀ We are happy to announce, finally, ...⠀ BABY LOCKWOOD IS ON THE WAY! ⠀ ⠀ Made with a lot of love, and a little bit of science...⠀ Baby Lockwood will be brought into this world via GESTATIONAL CARRIER, and this little miracle’s carrier is quite a special one. ⠀ ⠀ MY MOM.⠀ My mom will be carrying and delivering our baby!⠀ ⠀ The biggest supporter in my life is giving us our biggest blessing. My beautiful mama is carrying her first grandchild, Aaron and my biological child, as a gestational carrier!⠀ ⠀ Aaron and I had our reproductive DNA taken, fertilized, tested, and frozen via IVF, as my mom breezed through every preliminary test she took, to be able to give us this gift. Defying the odds at 51 years old, she’s pushing reproductive science out of the box, as ONE of only a handful of surrogates NATIONWIDE to deliver their grandchild via gestational surrogacy!⠀ ⠀ The trials and tribulations of infertility was undoubtedly the hardest venture we have had to face in our lives. ⠀ ⠀ In short that included...⠀ ⠀ 1311 days⠀ 476 injections⠀ 64 blood draws⠀ 7 surgical procedures ⠀ 3 rounds of harvesting eggs⠀ 19 frozen embryos ⠀ 8 IVF frozen embryo transfers total⠀ 4 failed embryo transfers⠀ 1 singleton miscarriage⠀ 1 twin miscarriage ⠀ 1 ectopic pregnancy ⠀ Countless tears⠀ ⠀ Sharing this adventure with my mom has been the most unique and amazing experience. Surrogacy is truly the most selfless gift. She is the pure example of “you would do anything for your kids”, and if i can even be half of the mother she is, I know i’m doing something right...⠀ ⠀ I want to give a special thanks to Dr. Kaplan with @fertilitycentersofillinois for his compassion and care in this field.⠀ ⠀ Baby Lockwood we can’t wait to meet you...⠀ See you in November!
Tratamentele esuate de fertilizare in vitro si numeroasele operatii si pierderi de sarcina au determinat-o pe Breanna si pe sotul sau, Aaron, sa se gandeasca la o mama surogat. Costurile mari, care s-ar fi apropiat de 100.000 de euro, au facut-o pe mama Breannei sa se ofere ea insasi ca mama surogat. "Fiica mea ma credea nebuna, dar am insistat", a marturisit Julie Loving la inceputul sarcinii, ea dorindu-si la fel de mult sa devina in premiera bunica.
ᴡᴇʟᴄᴏᴍɪɴɢ ᴛᴏ ᴛʜᴇ ᴡᴏʀʟᴅ... ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? Born 11/2/20 2:24pm 7 lbs 1 oz 19.25 inches and has filled our hearts with so much joy!! My mom was an absolute rockstar through a difficult delivery. The sacrifices she took to bring this little slice of heaven into our world takes my breath away. Holding my daughter in my arms my heart is bursting. The feeling of how I would do absolutely anything needed for this child is radiating through me when I look at her, and reflects back on what my mom did for me. Every move and decision I make for my daughter, I’m finding the answers through how my mom raised me. The way she loves and the selflessness she exudes is pure, genuine and kind. My mom Julie, and baby Briar are doing fantastic and healthy! I have SO MUCH to share on our birth experience, but right now my husband and I are soaking up these newborn moments! ????: Fresh 48 with @rachellangloisphoto
"Facuta cu dragoste, dar si cu putina tehnologie...", au mentionat parintii micutei Briar pe Instagram dupa ce Julie Loving si-a dus la capat sarcina. "Mama mea a fost o eroina", a completat proaspata mamica Breanna.