Rafael Nadal, invins de Bill Gates la tenis | (VIDEO) Cum au dansat Federer si Nadal pe ritmuri africane 

To say tonight was a dream come true is an understatement. We helped raise over 3 million dollars to help spur education in Africa. We set a world record for the highest attendance for a tennis match and I got to play tennis with two of the greatest players of all time whilst also sharing the court with my friend and one of the greatest minds of all time. And all of this happened in my home country, South Africa. Thank you Roger, Rafa, Bill and every single person who supported this great cause. I have lived one thousand dreams in one night!???????? #DankieMzansi

