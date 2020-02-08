Sport.ro - Noul sport national
Rafael Nadal, invins de Bill Gates la tenis | (VIDEO) Cum au dansat Federer si Nadal pe ritmuri africane 

Autor: Sport.ro
Sambata 08 Februarie 2020, 10:51

Roger Federer si Bill Gates i-au invins pe Rafael Nadal si Trevor Noah intr-un meci atipic de dublu jucat la Cape Town. 

Roger Federer si Rafael Nadal sunt recordmeni mondiali in ceea ce priveste numarul de spectatori adunati vreodata la un meci de tenis, cei doi aducand 51,954 de oameni in tribunele Stadionului din Cape Town pentru un meci caritabil.

Dar Federer si Nadal au fost protagonistii altor momente memorabile in Africa de Sud, unde au jucat tenis la dublu cu Bill Gates, co-fondator Microsoft si Trevor Noah, comediant renumit in intreaga lume. Mai jos, un raliu din meciul memorabil jucat de cei patru, incheiat cu victoria perechii Roger Federer / Bill Gates. 


Reunirea la Cape Town a fost speciala nu doar pentru Roger si Rafa, dar si pentru parintii acestora, care au calatorit si ei la Cape Town, cu exceptia mamei spaniolului. 

La finalul evenimentului, Federer si Nadal au petrecut timp cu copiii si au dansat alaturi de ei pe ritmuri africane, spre incantarea spectatorilor. 





