Rafael Nadal, invins de Bill Gates la tenis | (VIDEO) Cum au dansat Federer si Nadal pe ritmuri africane 

Roger Federer si Bill Gates i-au invins pe Rafael Nadal si Trevor Noah intr-un meci atipic de dublu jucat la Cape Town.
Roger Federer si Rafael Nadal sunt recordmeni mondiali in ceea ce priveste numarul de spectatori adunati vreodata la un meci de tenis, cei doi aducand 51,954 de oameni in tribunele Stadionului din Cape Town pentru un meci caritabil.
Dar Federer si Nadal au fost protagonistii altor momente memorabile in Africa de Sud, unde au jucat tenis la dublu cu Bill Gates, co-fondator Microsoft si Trevor Noah, comediant renumit in intreaga lume. Mai jos, un raliu din meciul memorabil jucat de cei patru, incheiat cu victoria perechii Roger Federer / Bill Gates.
To say tonight was a dream come true is an understatement. We helped raise over 3 million dollars to help spur education in Africa. We set a world record for the highest attendance for a tennis match and I got to play tennis with two of the greatest players of all time whilst also sharing the court with my friend and one of the greatest minds of all time. And all of this happened in my home country, South Africa. Thank you Roger, Rafa, Bill and every single person who supported this great cause. I have lived one thousand dreams in one night!
Might this be the greatest rally of all time?
Reunirea la Cape Town a fost speciala nu doar pentru Roger si Rafa, dar si pentru parintii acestora, care au calatorit si ei la Cape Town, cu exceptia mamei spaniolului.
Sebastian Nadal, Roger Federer, Lynette Federer, Rafael Nadal and Robert Federer on the Grand Parade in Cape Town
La finalul evenimentului, Federer si Nadal au petrecut timp cu copiii si au dansat alaturi de ei pe ritmuri africane, spre incantarea spectatorilor.
Oh what a night