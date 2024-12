Season 3 of the World Tennis League is all set to serve an epic FINALS, with #gamechangers.falcons playing against @Toyamsportsltd Hawks, yet again!⁰⁰They came face-to-face in the first match of the season and they are now ready for the final showdown! 🏆⁰⁰⁰#wtl #tennis pic.twitter.com/ft2Wq0ns2b