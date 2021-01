Naomi Osaka a devenit co-finantatoare a clubului de fotbal care a facut furori in SUA! In ce echipa a decis sa investeasca

La doar 23 de ani, numarul 3 WTA, japoneza Naomi Osaka a luat decizia de a investi in clubul de fotbal feminin, North Carolina Courage si a devenit singurul co-finantator acceptat de Steve Malik, actualul patron.

Naomi Osaka ocupa locul 29 in clasamentul mondial al celor mai bine platiti sportivi din lume, inregistrand venituri de $37,4 milioane in 2020, conform raportului Forbes, o suma care a stabilit noi recorduri in sportul feminin.

The women who have invested in me growing up made me who I am today, I don’t know where I would be without them. Throughout my career I’ve always received so much love from my fellow female athletes so that’s why I am proud to share that I am now a owner of @TheNCCourage ⚽️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Iz0YcVvOqz