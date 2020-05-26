ACUM LIVE Leverkusen 0-1 Wolfsburg, Pongracic deschide scorul | Kimmich a adus victoria lui Bayern in derby-ul cu Dortmund, 1-0! Bavarezii, cu un pas mai aproap

Echipele de start:
Here's tonight's starting XI!
A few changes from the weekend
So starten unsere Wölfe!
GOOOOOL BAYERN! Kimmich deschide scorul cu o executie superba din exteriorul careului! Fotbalistul l-a lobat pe Burki
Wow Kimmich
Capul de afis al etapei este reprezentat de derby-ul dintre Borussia Dortmund si Bayern Munchen. Cele doua echipe sunt despartite in fruntea clasamentului de doar 4 puncte si sunt principalele candidate la titlu in acest sezon.
Ab 18 Uhr versorgen wir euch wieder LIVE mit allen wichtigen Infos vor #BVBFCB.
SPIELTACH!
Heute! Alles geben! Siegen!
Toate meciurile etapei cu numarul 28 din Bundesliga
Clasamentul din Bundesliga, inaintea etapei