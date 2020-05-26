ACUM LIVE Leverkusen 0-1 Wolfsburg, Pongracic deschide scorul | Kimmich a adus victoria lui Bayern in derby-ul cu Dortmund, 1-0! Bavarezii, cu un pas mai aproap

15:01

Bundesliga revine in centrul atentiei cu etapa 28, a treia de la reluarea sezonului.

Capul de afis al etapei este reprezentat de derby-ul dintre Borussia Dortmund si Bayern Munchen. Cele doua echipe sunt despartite in fruntea clasamentului de doar 4 puncte si sunt principalele candidate la titlu in acest sezon.

Infruntarea ii va pune fata in fata pe cei doi marcatori pur sange, Erling Haaland (19 ani) si Robert Lewandowski (31 de ani).





???? https://t.co/FcNifPbkur pic.twitter.com/1tAneodrMB — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) May 26, 2020 Polonezul este lider in clasamentul golgheterilor, cu 27 de reusite in acest sezon, in timp ce Haaland a reusit 10 goluri in cele 10 aparitii pentru Dortmund din Bundesliga. Norvegianul minune a fost adus de la Salzburg la inceputul acestui an si deja a atras atentia celor mai mari cluburi din Europa.

Toate meciurile etapei cu numarul 28 din Bundesliga





Clasamentul din Bundesliga, inaintea etapei

