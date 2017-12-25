TOPUL celor mai valorosi fotbalisti U21 la final de 2017! Cota lui Mbappe a crescut cu 50 de milioane, City si United au cate doi fotbalisti intre primii 10

Kylian Mbappe este cel mai valoros tanar fotbalist din lume. Evaluat la 182.8 milioane euro, acesta ii intrece pe Dele Alli ori Leroy Sane. Cota sa a explodat in 2017.
CIES Football Observatory a publicat topul celor mai valorosi fotbalisti U21 din lume.
Kylian Mbappe, fotbalist achizitionat de PSG in vara, cu o obligatie de a plati 180 de milioane euro in 2018, este cel mai bine cotat. Mbappe e urmat de Dele Alli, de la Tottenham, si Leroy Sane, de la Manchester City.
Manchester City si Manchester United au cate doi fotbalisti in top 10, la fel si Tottenham.
Topul celor mai valorosi tineri fotbalisti