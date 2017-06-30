» » « «
ACUM LIVE: Tragerea la sorti a tabloului de la Wimbledon! Cu cine joaca Halep, Begu, Niculescu, Sorana, Ana Bogdan si Marius Copil
SPLENDOARE IN IARBA
30 iunie 2017 12:03

ACUM LIVE: Tragerea la sorti a tabloului de la Wimbledon! Cu cine joaca Halep, Begu, Niculescu, Sorana, Ana Bogdan si Marius Copil

AICI COMENTAM TOT CE SE INTAMPLA IN ACEST AN LA WIMBLEDON!
 

12:48 30 Jun Simona Halep joaca luni impotriva unei jucatoare venite din calificari in primul tur la Wimbledon!

12:44 30 Jun
12:43 30 Jun
12:37 30 Jun
12:34 30 Jun
12:33 30 Jun Simona Halep o are pe jumatatea ei de tablou pe Elina Svitolina. Kerber pe Pliskova. Acestea sunt semifinalele anticipate de locurile in clasamentul mondial.

12:26 30 Jun Sferturile de finala anticipate la Wimbledon, daca favoritele se impun.
12:26 30 Jun S-a terminat tragerea tabloului masculin. Cele mai importante meciuri ale primului tur:

12:25 30 Jun
12:20 30 Jun
12:20 30 Jun
12:20 30 Jun
12:18 30 Jun Nadal a fost trimis pe jumatatea de tablou a lui Andy Murray, campionul de anul trecut. Federer este pe partea lui Djokovic. Murray joaca in primul tur cu un tenisman venit din calificari.
12:09 30 Jun
12:04 30 Jun

Cele 5 fete de top 150 ale Romaniei si singurul tenisman din primii 100 la baieti, Marius Copil, isi afla acum adversarii pentru Wimbledon!

Halep e a doua favorita a celui de-al 3-lea grand slam al anului. Niculescu (51), Sorana (62), Irina Begu (69) si Ana Bogdan (114), alaturi de singurul tenisman roman de pe tabloul principal, Marius Copil (85 ATP) afla cu cine joaca in primul tur si ce parcurs ar putea avea spre fazele superioare.
 

