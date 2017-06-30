ACUM LIVE: Tragerea la sorti a tabloului de la Wimbledon! Cu cine joaca Halep, Begu, Niculescu, Sorana, Ana Bogdan si Marius Copil

AICI COMENTAM TOT CE SE INTAMPLA IN ACEST AN LA WIMBLEDON!
First opponent for @Simona_Halep at #Wimbledon : qualifier— SimonaHalepFanSpace (@LosHalepenos) June 30, 2017
Two-time singles champion Petra Kvitova faces Sweden's Johanna Larsson in the first round of The Championships 2017#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/9wDDtgWVVb— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2017
No.4 seed Elina Svitolina faces Ashleigh Barty in one of the more notable first-round contests in the draw#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/nG03wHBwMs— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2017
No.3 seed Karolina Pliskova gets under way against Russia's Evgeniya Rodina #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/vPh2HHClP7— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2017
World No.1 @AngeliqueKerber begins #Wimbledon vs a Qualifier! pic.twitter.com/WCoubrm41g— WTA (@WTA) June 30, 2017
Angelique Kerber and Karolina Pliskova in the top half. Simona Halep and Elena Svitolina in the bottom half. #Wimbledon— WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) June 30, 2017
PROJECTED QUARTER-FINALS— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2017
Kerber v Kuznetsova
Ka Pliskova v Wozniacki
Cibulkova v Svitolina
Konta v Halep#Wimbledon
NOTABLE 1ST ROUNDS— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2017
Del Potro v Kokkinakis
Verdasco v Anderson
Thiem v Pospisil
Federer v Dolgopolov
Kohlschreiber v Cilic
Gasquet v Ferrer
Novak Djokovic will open his 2017 campaign at The Championships against Martin Klizan#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/vtnT13JE6V— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2017
PROJECTED QUARTER-FINALS— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2017
Murray v Wawrinka
Nadal v Cilic
Raonic v Federer
Thiem v Djokovic#Wimbledon
Rafael Nadal takes on Australia's John Millman in his first appearance at #Wimbledon since 2015 pic.twitter.com/CmrFjKqUWT— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2017
Roger Federer kicks off his bid for an eighth #Wimbledon singles title against Alexandr Dolgopolov... pic.twitter.com/p6sDaYj1oX— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2017
Andy Murray will open his title defence against a qualifier or a lucky loser... #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/J0Ip9jlAti— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2017
Cele 5 fete de top 150 ale Romaniei si singurul tenisman din primii 100 la baieti, Marius Copil, isi afla acum adversarii pentru Wimbledon!
Halep e a doua favorita a celui de-al 3-lea grand slam al anului. Niculescu (51), Sorana (62), Irina Begu (69) si Ana Bogdan (114), alaturi de singurul tenisman roman de pe tabloul principal, Marius Copil (85 ATP) afla cu cine joaca in primul tur si ce parcurs ar putea avea spre fazele superioare.
It's almost time to begin the #Wimbledon main draw...— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2017
Listen LIVE: https://t.co/3yBtAroye6 pic.twitter.com/wiDGpIU8Hg