Simona Halep si Darren Cahill au implinit 3 ani impreuna! Mesajul emotionant postat de australian. FOTO

It’s been 3 years since I was invited into this team and this is where it all started. Back in Melbourne surrounded by great people. Thanks Simo ???????? and the guys ???? Very special to be playing a Grand Slam as the No.1 seed @simonahalep #yourock @andreipavel74 @theoc1980 @sodolescustefan #spirit #belief #hardwork #teamwork

A post shared by Darren Cahill (@dc10s) on Jan 10, 2018 at 2:06am PST