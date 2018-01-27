SIMONA HALEP - CAROLINE WOZNIACKI // Ultimele pregatiri inaintea finalei! Simona, ABSORBITA de miza partidei la incalzire, sub privirile lui Darren Cahill

Simona Halep - Caroline Wozniacki, 10:30, LIVE PE WWW.SPORT.RO

Simona Halep si Caroline Wozniacki si-au efectuat incalzirea dinaintea finalei pe doua terenuri din apropierea arenei principale Rod Laver.

Simona a aparut extrem de concentrata si s-a incalzit sub privirile atente ale lui Darren Cahill.

The final preparations for the World No.1.@Simona_Halep bouncing around with the ????on her mind...#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/BVDXLXqSoY — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2018

Wozniacki a fost incurajata de cateva sute de fani danezi.

Cool, calm and collected. Just a few hours away from the final, @CaroWozniacki looks ready to fight for her first Grand Slam title. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/GXaI8BVHfy — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2018