SIMONA HALEP - CAROLINE WOZNIACKI // Ultimele pregatiri inaintea finalei! Simona, ABSORBITA de miza partidei la incalzire, sub privirile lui Darren Cahill

Simona Halep - Caroline Wozniacki, 10:30, LIVE PE WWW.SPORT.RO
Steaua - Lazio, 15 februarie, 22:00, in direct la PRO TV!
Simona Halep si Caroline Wozniacki si-au efectuat incalzirea dinaintea finalei pe doua terenuri din apropierea arenei principale Rod Laver.
Simona a aparut extrem de concentrata si s-a incalzit sub privirile atente ale lui Darren Cahill.
The final preparations for the World No.1.@Simona_Halep bouncing around with the ????on her mind...#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/BVDXLXqSoY— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2018
Coach @darren_cahill keeping a close eye on preparations...#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/Io4mQFCStI— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2018
Wozniacki a fost incurajata de cateva sute de fani danezi.
Cool, calm and collected.
Just a few hours away from the final, @CaroWozniacki looks ready to fight for her first Grand Slam title. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/GXaI8BVHfy— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2018
Doing it for Denmark.@CaroWozniacki fans out in force to watch the No.2 seed at practice ahead of the big finale tonight.#ausOpen pic.twitter.com/O0oFHSCdKD— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2018