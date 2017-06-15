Decizie de ultima ora luata de Simona Halep! Ce se intampla dupa finala epuizanta de la Roland Garros

Simona Halep a renuntat la primul turneu pe iarba.
Simona Halep a declarat forfait la turneul de la Birmingham, primul pe iarba la care trebuia sa participe in pregatirea pentru Wimbledon. Simona vrea sa isi protejeze glezna si sa nu forteze o eventuala recidiva inainte de noul turneu de Grand Slem.
Halep dar si Pliskova au renuntat la turneul de la Wimbledon, ceea ce o face pe Angelique Kerber sa fie sigura ca ramane pe primul loc in clasamentul WTA, cel putin pana la Wimbledon.
