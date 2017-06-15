» » « «
Decizie de ultima ora luata de Simona Halep! Ce se intampla dupa finala epuizanta de la Roland Garros
15 iunie 2017 09:44

Decizie de ultima ora luata de Simona Halep! Ce se intampla dupa finala epuizanta de la Roland Garros

Simona Halep a renuntat la primul turneu pe iarba.

Simona Halep a declarat forfait la turneul de la Birmingham, primul pe iarba la care trebuia sa participe in pregatirea pentru Wimbledon. Simona vrea sa isi protejeze glezna si sa nu forteze o eventuala recidiva inainte de noul turneu de Grand Slem.

Halep dar si Pliskova au renuntat la turneul de la Wimbledon, ceea ce o face pe Angelique Kerber sa fie sigura ca ramane pe primul loc in clasamentul WTA, cel putin pana la Wimbledon.

