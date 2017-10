Cadourile nu se mai termina pentru Halep! Ce surpriza i-a pregatit Tiriac la Bucuresti. FOTO

After 5 days i d like to share this with you. It s been a dream since i started to play tennis..to be number one in the world. Now it s real and the words are too small to tell how i feel, what i feel. I know is going to be more difficult now ,to stay there but that s why i kept working/playing tennis, cause i love the fact that everyday is a challenge. And i d like to thank you-Darren for doing that every single day with me since 2015, to face every challenge. You are the best coach ???????? Time to go to Singapore, another big challenge, let s hope for beautiful days there!

