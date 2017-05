BREAKING NEWS | Anunt de cosmar facut de Simona Halep dupa accidentarea de la Roma: "Ligamentul rupt!" Care sunt sansele sa joace la Roland Garros

Arriving early in Paris for treatment. The MRI scan shows a torn ligament from the fall in Roma. I'm keeping my fingers crossed for RG and will do everything possible to be ready. Doctors say it's 50/50 at the moment but it's made good improvement since Sunday. Thank you for all of the support the last few weeks. We are remaining very positive ???????????? Love, Simo

A post shared by Simona Halep (@simonahalep) on May 24, 2017 at 2:04am PDT