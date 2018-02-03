Pantilimon, facut PRAF dupa debutul la Nottingham Forest! A gresit la primul gol si e criticat: "E inalt, dar nu e bun!"

Costel Pantilimon a avut parte de un debut nefericit in liga a doua engleza.
Bucurati-va de fotbal! 13 februarie, 21:45 Juventus - Tottenham! Steaua - Lazio, 15 februarie, 22:00, in direct la PRO TV!
Titular pentru Forest in deplasarea de la Fulham, Pantilimon a gafat la prima reusita a gazdelor, a lui Lucas Piazon din minutul 67. Pantilimon este acuzat ca a fost nesigur, iar in minutul 90 a fost invins din nou, de Stefan Johansen.
Forest e pe locul 16 dupa 30 de etape in Championship si lupta pentru salvarea de la retrogradare.
Costel Pantilimon. Really tall. Really not very good at saving. #FFC— Alex Smith (@Alex_PJ_Smith) February 3, 2018
Not difficult to see why forest haven’t scored a lot recently. Offered little apart from our mistakes. Very solid defensively, pantilimon let them down— Jake (@Believeinbetts) February 3, 2018
Worrall shocker and Pantilimon howler— Forest Fanzone (@forestfanzone) February 3, 2018
Pantilimon is shit, I told you so #NFFC— Gaz Kirkby (@gazkirkby) February 3, 2018