Pantilimon, facut PRAF dupa debutul la Nottingham Forest! A gresit la primul gol si e criticat: &quot;E inalt, dar nu e bun!&quot;
3 februarie 2018 19:44

Pantilimon, facut PRAF dupa debutul la Nottingham Forest! A gresit la primul gol si e criticat: "E inalt, dar nu e bun!"

Costel Pantilimon a avut parte de un debut nefericit in liga a doua engleza. 

Titular pentru Forest in deplasarea de la Fulham, Pantilimon a gafat la prima reusita a gazdelor, a lui Lucas Piazon din minutul 67. Pantilimon este acuzat ca a fost nesigur, iar in minutul 90 a fost invins din nou, de Stefan Johansen.

Forest e pe locul 16 dupa 30 de etape in Championship si lupta pentru salvarea de la retrogradare. 

4 comentarii
  • Acum 5 ore si 4 minute
    Joy Pantilimon lasăne si dute că nu ai nici o treaba cu meseria asta....
    LIKE (0) / RASPUNDE
  • Acum 5 ore si 19 minute
    hahaha A pierdut si pierde timpul pe afara Daca vrea sa joace sa vina la Chiajna sau Voluntari ... Mereu s-a supraevaluat...
    LIKE (0) / RASPUNDE
  • Acum 5 ore si 36 minute
    WILLENSKRAFT PANTILIMON IS SHIT!!!!!!!!!!!Asta spune totul!...
    LIKE (0) / RASPUNDE
  • Acum 6 ore si 15 minute
    catalinf71 O mare teapa acest pulover, pe cat este de inalt pe atat este de praf. La nationala nu are ce cauta....
    LIKE (1) / RASPUNDE
