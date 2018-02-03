Pantilimon, facut PRAF dupa debutul la Nottingham Forest! A gresit la primul gol si e criticat: "E inalt, dar nu e bun!"

Titular pentru Forest in deplasarea de la Fulham, Pantilimon a gafat la prima reusita a gazdelor, a lui Lucas Piazon din minutul 67. Pantilimon este acuzat ca a fost nesigur, iar in minutul 90 a fost invins din nou, de Stefan Johansen.

Forest e pe locul 16 dupa 30 de etape in Championship si lupta pentru salvarea de la retrogradare.

Costel Pantilimon. Really tall. Really not very good at saving. #FFC

Not difficult to see why forest haven’t scored a lot recently. Offered little apart from our mistakes. Very solid defensively, pantilimon let them down