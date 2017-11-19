» » « «
Cum arata fata care a reprezentat Romania la Miss World 2017 FOTO si VIDEO

India si Venezuela se bat pe trofee Miss World ca Messi si Ronaldo pe Baloane de Aur.

O indianca studenta la Medicina a castigat titlul Miss World 2017, sambata, la Sanya (China), aducand astfel India la egalitate cu Venezuela din punct de vedere al numarului de trofee castigate de reprezentantele tarilor.

Manushi Chhillar, in varsta de 20 de ani, este a 6-a indianca incoronata Miss World, concurs de frumusete care a fost initiat in 1951.

Ea urmeaza actritelor Priyanka Chopra si Aishwarya Rai.

Finalistele concursului au fost englezoaica Stephanie Hill si mexicanca Andrea Meza.

Victoria lui Manushi Chhillar a fost unul dintre cele mai comentate subiecte pe retelele de socializare din India.

Reprezentanta Romaniei la Miss World a fost Miahela Bosca.

