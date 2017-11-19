Cum arata fata care a reprezentat Romania la Miss World 2017 FOTO si VIDEO

O indianca studenta la Medicina a castigat titlul Miss World 2017, sambata, la Sanya (China), aducand astfel India la egalitate cu Venezuela din punct de vedere al numarului de trofee castigate de reprezentantele tarilor.

Manushi Chhillar, in varsta de 20 de ani, este a 6-a indianca incoronata Miss World, concurs de frumusete care a fost initiat in 1951.

Ea urmeaza actritelor Priyanka Chopra si Aishwarya Rai.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr @vineetjaintimes MD Times Group @timesofindia & @feminamissindia organization, @MissWorldLtd chief, #JuliaMorley, my family & last but not the least to all the lovely people out there who had faith in me! #Gratitude #MissWorld2017 pic.twitter.com/JuqHgnnNvX