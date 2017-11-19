Cum arata fata care a reprezentat Romania la Miss World 2017 FOTO si VIDEO

India si Venezuela se bat pe trofee Miss World ca Messi si Ronaldo pe Baloane de Aur.
O indianca studenta la Medicina a castigat titlul Miss World 2017, sambata, la Sanya (China), aducand astfel India la egalitate cu Venezuela din punct de vedere al numarului de trofee castigate de reprezentantele tarilor.
Manushi Chhillar, in varsta de 20 de ani, este a 6-a indianca incoronata Miss World, concurs de frumusete care a fost initiat in 1951.
Manushi Chhillar from India wins the title of Miss World 2017#ITVideo
Watch more videos at https://t.co/NounxnP7mg pic.twitter.com/O4GFs1UUw4— India Today (@IndiaToday) November 19, 2017
Ea urmeaza actritelor Priyanka Chopra si Aishwarya Rai.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr @vineetjaintimes MD Times Group @timesofindia & @feminamissindia organization, @MissWorldLtd chief, #JuliaMorley, my family & last but not the least to all the lovely people out there who had faith in me! #Gratitude #MissWorld2017 pic.twitter.com/JuqHgnnNvX— Manushi Chhillar (@ManushiChhillar) November 19, 2017
Finalistele concursului au fost englezoaica Stephanie Hill si mexicanca Andrea Meza.
India's #ManushiChhillar brings home #MissWorld2017 crown after 17 years https://t.co/Tgu6Y2QJkn pic.twitter.com/3Yo2WPm4TD— NDTV (@ndtv) November 19, 2017
Victoria lui Manushi Chhillar a fost unul dintre cele mai comentate subiecte pe retelele de socializare din India.
Reprezentanta Romaniei la Miss World a fost Miahela Bosca.