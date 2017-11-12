» » « «
Ovidiu Hategan, facut PRAF de nord-irlandezi dupa ce au ratat calificarea: &quot;Ai JEFUIT o natiune de prezenta la Mondial!&quot;
12 noiembrie 2017 21:05

Ovidiu Hategan, facut PRAF de nord-irlandezi dupa ce au ratat calificarea: "Ai JEFUIT o natiune de prezenta la Mondial!"

Elvetia si Irlanda de Nord au remizat, 0-0, in returul barajului de calificare la Cupa Mondiala, iar Hategan e facut praf de nord-irlandezi! 

Hategan le-a refuzat un penalty nord-irlandezilor in meciul tur, iar elvetienii s-au impus cu 1-0. La retur nu s-a mai schimbat nimic, iar elvetienii si-au asigurat prezenta in Rusia.

Fanii nord-irlandezi au luat cu asalt retelele de socializare pentru a-si exprima supararea pe eroarea facuta de arbitrul roman in meciul tur. "Ai jefuit aceasta natiune de prezenta la Mondial", scrie un fan.

"Acest arbitru nu ar trebui sa fie prezent in Rusia, o sa strice turneul!". "Cu siguranta n-o sa-i faca nimeni cinste cu o bere la Dublin", sunt cateva din mesajele care curg pe Twitter.

Nord-irlandezii au editat pagina de wikipedia a arbitrului roman dupa meciul tur si au trecut ca acesta a decedat la Dublin in 2017.

 

 

Ovidiu Hategan, facut PRAF de irlandezi dupa ce au ratat calificarea: "Ai JEFUIT o natiune de prezenta la Mondial!"
2 comentarii
  • Acum 0 ore si 13 minute
    Dorel Bataie de articol.. ce danemarca.. ce penalty refuzat.. voi cititi ce scrieti sau dati cu google translate?...
    LIKE (0) / RASPUNDE
  • Acum 0 ore si 14 minute
    dan.86 A uitat cand elvetianul Urs Mayer , ne-a departinit de o calificare la un campionat european!...
    LIKE (0) / RASPUNDE
