Ovidiu Hategan, facut PRAF de nord-irlandezi dupa ce au ratat calificarea: "Ai JEFUIT o natiune de prezenta la Mondial!"

Elvetia si Irlanda de Nord au remizat, 0-0, in returul barajului de calificare la Cupa Mondiala, iar Hategan e facut praf de nord-irlandezi!

Hategan le-a refuzat un penalty nord-irlandezilor in meciul tur, iar elvetienii s-au impus cu 1-0. La retur nu s-a mai schimbat nimic, iar elvetienii si-au asigurat prezenta in Rusia.

Fanii nord-irlandezi au luat cu asalt retelele de socializare pentru a-si exprima supararea pe eroarea facuta de arbitrul roman in meciul tur. "Ai jefuit aceasta natiune de prezenta la Mondial", scrie un fan.

"Acest arbitru nu ar trebui sa fie prezent in Rusia, o sa strice turneul!". "Cu siguranta n-o sa-i faca nimeni cinste cu o bere la Dublin", sunt cateva din mesajele care curg pe Twitter.

Nord-irlandezii au editat pagina de wikipedia a arbitrului roman dupa meciul tur si au trecut ca acesta a decedat la Dublin in 2017.

Right @UEFAcom @FIFAcom - when does the investigation into Ovidiu Hategan and that penalty begin.Hard to accept going out in that fashion,for a nation of NI's size,these opportunity don't come along too often.Hard to accept!Head up NI #GAWA ???????? — Darren Higginbotham (@DHiggz10) November 12, 2017

@NorthernIreland Absolutely excellent football, done the country proud but just couldn't quite equalise. Ovidiu Hațegan was the star player. — Daryl Dougherty (@DarylDougherty) November 12, 2017

A penny for the thoughts of the Romanian referee Ovidiu Hategan. https://t.co/gEQmsH31ep — Adam Higgins (@HigginsAdam95) November 12, 2017

Ovidiu Hategan cost Northern Ireland a possible chance of qualifying for the WC, hopefully FIFA and UEFA don’t let him ref at Russia 2018 otherwise he will screw up the tournament in whatever match he refs. P.S Congratulations to Switzerland — Ed Spencer (@Ed1999King) November 12, 2017

Theoretically it's finished Ovidiu Hategan 1 Northern Ireland 0, but maybe in hindsight it just wasn't meant to be, but it's still completely wrong. — Joe Kinnehan???? (@_JKinnehan10_) November 12, 2017

Hategan given freedom of Switzerland #gawa — Rabernet (@RSTJA) November 12, 2017

FT Switzerland 0 Northern Ireland 0. Ovidiu Hațegan sends Switzerland to the World Cup; their 11th World Cup appearance #SUINIR #WCQ2018 pic.twitter.com/a5uKKkxjjS — Football 24/7 (@foetball247) November 12, 2017

Well, Ovidiu Hategan won't ever be getting a drink bought for him in Northern Ireland again. — Jon Arnold (@The_Arn) November 12, 2017