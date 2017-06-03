O finala pentru legenda: Real, prima echipa care isi apara trofeul UCL; Ronaldo a ajuns la 600 de goluri si a devenit primul jucator care marcheaza in 3 finale

Cristiano Ronaldo a ajuns la 600 de goluri marcate in cariera de fotbalist profesionist. Portughezul este si primul fotbalist care inscrie in trei finale de UEFA Champions League.
A fost seara recordurilor pentru Real Madrid si Cristiano Ronaldo. Formatia spaniola a trecut de borna de 500 de goluri marcate in UEFA Champions League, cea mai puternica competitie intercluburi din lume.
Cristiano Ronaldo, autor a doua reusite, a ajuns si el la 600 de goluri marcate in cariera de fotbalist profesionist. De asemenea, Ronaldo a devenit primul jucator cu gol/goluri marcate in 3 finale de UCL.
MILESTONE: Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 600 goals for club and country.
Real Madrid (406)— Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 3, 2017
Man Utd (118)
Portugal (71)
Sporting CP (5) pic.twitter.com/7UwFYcqFEs
Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player in history to score in three different finals in the Champions League era.
2008 ⚽— Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 3, 2017
2014 ⚽
2017 ⚽ pic.twitter.com/eDigFWtGyQ
MILESTONE: Real Madrid are the first team to score 500 goals in the Champions League era. ⚽ pic.twitter.com/N5sadoyc8l— Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 3, 2017