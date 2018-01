Mesajul lui Rivaldinho pentru dinamovisti dupa plecarea in Bulgaria. Brazilianul a uitat ca a fost inlaturat si le-a facut o declaratie de dragoste fanilor

I just wanna thanks all the people from Romania. Since I came, you treat me very nicely, in special the RedDogs that on this one year supported me inside and outside the pitch. Thank you once more. Romania will always be on me, and also with my son and family. #9Rivaldinho #9R #DDB #RedDogs #NoiSuntemDinamo #FCDinADN

A post shared by Rivaldo Junior (@9rivaldinho) on Jan 29, 2018 at 9:08am PST