TOP 20 cele mai mari stadioane din lume! Wembley e abia pe 17! Unde se construieste arena de 110.000 de locuri
17 ianuarie 2017 16:20

TOP 20 cele mai mari stadioane din lume! Wembley e abia pe 17! Unde se construieste arena de 110.000 de locuri

Cel mai mare stadion din lume este in Coreea de Nord.

Indienii isi fac stadion de 110.000 de locuri. Lucrarile pentru arena Sardar Patel, din orasul Ahmedabad, au inceput deja.

The Sun a publicat un top al celor mai mari arene din lume. Wembley e abia pe locul 17.

20. Jordan-Hare Stadium - 87.451

Construit in anul 1939, in Alabama

19. Gelora Bung Karo Stadium - 88.306

Este stadionul nationalei Indonesiei si este construit in Jakarta

 

18. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium - 88.548

Stadionul este construit in Gainesville, Florida

17. Wembley Stadium - 90.000

Este stadionul nationalei Angliei si este reconstruit in 2007

16. Cotton Bowl - 92.100

Stadionul echipe Dallas Cowboys

15. Rose Bowl - 92.542

A gazduit finala Campionatului Mondial din 1994, iar acum pe acest stadion joaca UCLA

14. Sanford Stadium - 92.746

13. Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum - 93.607

Este stadionul celor de la University of Southern si al NFL LA Rams

12. Soccer City - 94.736

Este stadionul nationalei Africei de Sud si a gazduit finala Campionatului Mondial din 2010

11. Nou Camp - 99.354

Este stadionul Barcelonei, construit in anul 1957, a gazduit doua finale de Champions League
si o semi finala de Campionat Mondial

10. Melbourne Cricket Ground - 100.024

Cel mai mare stadion din lume de cricket in acest moment

9. Darrel K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium - 100.119

Construit in anul 1924 pentru University of Texas college team

 


 8. Bryant-Denny Stadium - 101.821

Este construit in Tuscaloosa, Alabama pentru University of Alabama college team

 7. Tiger Stadium - 102.321

Este construit in anul 1931

 6. Neyland Stadium - 102.455

Este construit in anul 1921


 5. Kyle Field - 102.733

Este construit in 1904 pentru Texas A&M Aggie college


 4. Ohio Stadium - 104.944

3. Beaver Stadium - 106.572

Este construit in Pennsylvania State University campus

2. Michigan Stadium - 107.601

Este construit in 1927 pentru University of Michigan American Football team

1. Rungrado May Day Stadium - 114.000

Este cel mai mare stadion din lume si este construit in Corea de Nord in anul 1989

