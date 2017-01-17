TOP 20 cele mai mari stadioane din lume! Wembley e abia pe 17! Unde se construieste arena de 110.000 de locuri

Cel mai mare stadion din lume este in Coreea de Nord.
Indienii isi fac stadion de 110.000 de locuri. Lucrarile pentru arena Sardar Patel, din orasul Ahmedabad, au inceput deja.
The Sun a publicat un top al celor mai mari arene din lume. Wembley e abia pe locul 17.
TOP 20 cele mai mari stadioane din lume
20. Jordan-Hare Stadium - 87.451
Construit in anul 1939, in Alabama
Jordan–Hare Stadium is the playing venue for Auburn University's football team located on campus in Auburn, Alabama.
Capacity: 87,451 pic.twitter.com/qPAtJS64H8
— Best Stadiums ???? (@StadiumPicts) January 16, 2017
19. Gelora Bung Karo Stadium - 88.306
Este stadionul nationalei Indonesiei si este construit in Jakarta
@14ttE 1. GBK (Gelora Bung Karno) インドネシアのワタゲで有名なこの場所は、大きなプロジェクトがあれば、いつもGBKで作る！EXAMPLEプロジェクトビデオ -> https://t.co/RK9MHqAlEL … pic.twitter.com/IPIXBtGvxQ— Dimas Syahputra (@mikazu48) December 7, 2016
18. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium - 88.548
Stadionul este construit in Gainesville, Florida
@WUFTNews crowds of people enjoying a rare opportunity to watch the LSU game from the field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. pic.twitter.com/vKDGrVVv6W— Amalie Batchelder (@AmalieBatch) November 19, 2016
17. Wembley Stadium - 90.000
Este stadionul nationalei Angliei si este reconstruit in 2007
You don't have to venture into #LondonCityCentre during your stay #entertainment as we're seconds from @wembleystadium & @londonoutlet! pic.twitter.com/yJB9VMeiiN— Holiday Inn Wembley (@hiwembley) January 7, 2017
16. Cotton Bowl - 92.100
Stadionul echipe Dallas Cowboys
It's already been over 2 years since my last Cotton Bowl ???? pic.twitter.com/JqMU3Ct1mM— Baby Sarah (@sarahhhsteffen) January 7, 2017
15. Rose Bowl - 92.542
A gazduit finala Campionatului Mondial din 1994, iar acum pe acest stadion joaca UCLA
#StadiumOfTheWeek is @RoseBowlStadium, home to the 2017 #RoseBowl where @USC_Athletics edged @PennStateFball. #SportsTurf pic.twitter.com/YC0mQTLC2C— STMA (@FieldExperts) January 12, 2017
14. Sanford Stadium - 92.746
Discover Stanford Stadium in San Francisco with #Acehopper, the front desk concierge app. #Airbnb #Stanford #California pic.twitter.com/DnYN1CorFc— Discover Acehopper (@Ace_Discover) January 14, 2017
13. Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum - 93.607
Este stadionul celor de la University of Southern si al NFL LA Rams
I was at the Los Angeles memorial coliseum for the last Rams game of the season. They lost very, very badly. pic.twitter.com/ZtvhJBl1K0— E Gerds (@e_gerds) January 2, 2017
12. Soccer City - 94.736
Este stadionul nationalei Africei de Sud si a gazduit finala Campionatului Mondial din 2010
RT SonEstructuras: Soccer City Stadium (Johannesburgo) 91.000 espectadores pic.twitter.com/5TygysEcNo #otraFilosofa— Otra Filosofa ♋ (@OtraFilosofa) December 7, 2016
11. Nou Camp - 99.354
Este stadionul Barcelonei, construit in anul 1957, a gazduit doua finale de Champions League
si o semi finala de Campionat Mondial
Impresionante. Gran visita al Camp Nou! pic.twitter.com/Fn8vTTkBTb— Fernando Beltrán (@Beltranido) January 7, 2017
10. Melbourne Cricket Ground - 100.024
Cel mai mare stadion din lume de cricket in acest moment
Privileged to be at two of my three favourite cricket stadiums in the world within a week #melbournecricketground #newlands pic.twitter.com/ns9yH3TNk2— Ed van Nierop (@EdvanNierop) January 10, 2017
9. Darrel K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium - 100.119
Construit in anul 1924 pentru University of Texas college team
“@StadiumHeaven: Darrel K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium - Austin, Texas pic.twitter.com/yPs2ptPH3X”— josh Wolf (@josh82796) August 1, 2014
8. Bryant-Denny Stadium - 101.821
Este construit in Tuscaloosa, Alabama pentru University of Alabama college team
JUST IN: The 2017 A-Day Game will be played on April 22 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff time and TV plans TBD. #rolltide #BuiltByBama pic.twitter.com/65c49vHtI7— Bama Fever (@BamaFeverOnline) January 11, 2017
7. Tiger Stadium - 102.321
Este construit in anul 1931
This many people showed up. And that's just in the stadium. An estimated 100k people were in Clemson today. pic.twitter.com/swFMNoQS1H— Adam Johnson™ (@TigerPanthrHeat) January 14, 2017
6. Neyland Stadium - 102.455
Este construit in anul 1921
Neyland Stadium serves as the home of the Tennessee Volunteers football team.
Capacity: 102,455 pic.twitter.com/w9GgXhz81g— Best Stadiums ???? (@StadiumPicts) January 17, 2017
5. Kyle Field - 102.733
Este construit in 1904 pentru Texas A&M Aggie college
Kyle Field at Texas A&M with AirDrain voted Stadium of the week! https://t.co/mIbuIxQNUF pic.twitter.com/WoSVUdRDqw— AirField Systems (@AirFieldSystems) November 14, 2016
4. Ohio Stadium - 104.944
20k racists wouldn't fill 1/5th of Ohio Stadium. #altright = #whitesupremacist = NOT mainstream NOT normal— NotFakeNews (@PaganNicholsen) December 30, 2016
outcasts joining a tiny club pic.twitter.com/r35Oj6GFHd
3. Beaver Stadium - 106.572
Este construit in Pennsylvania State University campus
The #107kstrong family once again made Beaver Stadium a premiere #CFB venue. Thank you, Nittany Nation! #WeArehttps://t.co/Kf2iR45qdc pic.twitter.com/unNz5LTsPK— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) January 10, 2017
2. Michigan Stadium - 107.601
Este construit in 1927 pentru University of Michigan American Football team
???? | Manchester United x Real Madrid diante de 109.901 torcedores no Michigan Stadium, nos Estados Unidos, em 2014. pic.twitter.com/FSo4tBi1g6— Futmais (@futmai5) January 11, 2017
1. Rungrado May Day Stadium - 114.000
Este cel mai mare stadion din lume si este construit in Corea de Nord in anul 1989
Rungrado may day stadium in North Korea has the largest capacity of any stadium with 150,000 pic.twitter.com/Ul0JStyl4y— Random Facts (@WorldwiideFacts) September 11, 2016