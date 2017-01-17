TOP 20 cele mai mari stadioane din lume! Wembley e abia pe 17! Unde se construieste arena de 110.000 de locuri

Cel mai mare stadion din lume este in Coreea de Nord.

Indienii isi fac stadion de 110.000 de locuri. Lucrarile pentru arena Sardar Patel, din orasul Ahmedabad, au inceput deja.

The Sun a publicat un top al celor mai mari arene din lume. Wembley e abia pe locul 17.

TOP 20 cele mai mari stadioane din lume

20. Jordan-Hare Stadium - 87.451

Construit in anul 1939, in Alabama

Jordan–Hare Stadium is the playing venue for Auburn University's football team located on campus in Auburn, Alabama. Capacity: 87,451 pic.twitter.com/qPAtJS64H8 January 16, 2017

19. Gelora Bung Karo Stadium - 88.306

Este stadionul nationalei Indonesiei si este construit in Jakarta

18. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium - 88.548

Stadionul este construit in Gainesville, Florida

@WUFTNews crowds of people enjoying a rare opportunity to watch the LSU game from the field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. pic.twitter.com/vKDGrVVv6W — Amalie Batchelder (@AmalieBatch) November 19, 2016

17. Wembley Stadium - 90.000

Este stadionul nationalei Angliei si este reconstruit in 2007

16. Cotton Bowl - 92.100

Stadionul echipe Dallas Cowboys

It's already been over 2 years since my last Cotton Bowl ???? pic.twitter.com/JqMU3Ct1mM — Baby Sarah (@sarahhhsteffen) January 7, 2017

15. Rose Bowl - 92.542

A gazduit finala Campionatului Mondial din 1994, iar acum pe acest stadion joaca UCLA

14. Sanford Stadium - 92.746

13. Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum - 93.607

Este stadionul celor de la University of Southern si al NFL LA Rams

I was at the Los Angeles memorial coliseum for the last Rams game of the season. They lost very, very badly. pic.twitter.com/ZtvhJBl1K0 — E Gerds (@e_gerds) January 2, 2017

12. Soccer City - 94.736

Este stadionul nationalei Africei de Sud si a gazduit finala Campionatului Mondial din 2010

11. Nou Camp - 99.354

Este stadionul Barcelonei, construit in anul 1957, a gazduit doua finale de Champions League

si o semi finala de Campionat Mondial

Impresionante. Gran visita al Camp Nou! pic.twitter.com/Fn8vTTkBTb — Fernando Beltrán (@Beltranido) January 7, 2017

10. Melbourne Cricket Ground - 100.024

Cel mai mare stadion din lume de cricket in acest moment

Privileged to be at two of my three favourite cricket stadiums in the world within a week #melbournecricketground #newlands pic.twitter.com/ns9yH3TNk2 — Ed van Nierop (@EdvanNierop) January 10, 2017

9. Darrel K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium - 100.119

Construit in anul 1924 pentru University of Texas college team



8. Bryant-Denny Stadium - 101.821

Este construit in Tuscaloosa, Alabama pentru University of Alabama college team

JUST IN: The 2017 A-Day Game will be played on April 22 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff time and TV plans TBD. #rolltide #BuiltByBama pic.twitter.com/65c49vHtI7 — Bama Fever (@BamaFeverOnline) January 11, 2017

7. Tiger Stadium - 102.321

Este construit in anul 1931

This many people showed up. And that's just in the stadium. An estimated 100k people were in Clemson today. pic.twitter.com/swFMNoQS1H — Adam Johnson™ (@TigerPanthrHeat) January 14, 2017

6. Neyland Stadium - 102.455

Este construit in anul 1921

Neyland Stadium serves as the home of the Tennessee Volunteers football team. Capacity: 102,455 pic.twitter.com/w9GgXhz81g — Best Stadiums ???? (@StadiumPicts) January 17, 2017



5. Kyle Field - 102.733

Este construit in 1904 pentru Texas A&M Aggie college

Kyle Field at Texas A&M with AirDrain voted Stadium of the week! https://t.co/mIbuIxQNUF pic.twitter.com/WoSVUdRDqw — AirField Systems (@AirFieldSystems) November 14, 2016



4. Ohio Stadium - 104.944

20k racists wouldn't fill 1/5th of Ohio Stadium. #altright = #whitesupremacist = NOT mainstream NOT normal

outcasts joining a tiny club pic.twitter.com/r35Oj6GFHd — NotFakeNews (@PaganNicholsen) December 30, 2016

3. Beaver Stadium - 106.572

Este construit in Pennsylvania State University campus

2. Michigan Stadium - 107.601

Este construit in 1927 pentru University of Michigan American Football team

???? | Manchester United x Real Madrid diante de 109.901 torcedores no Michigan Stadium, nos Estados Unidos, em 2014. pic.twitter.com/FSo4tBi1g6 — Futmais (@futmai5) January 11, 2017

1. Rungrado May Day Stadium - 114.000



Este cel mai mare stadion din lume si este construit in Corea de Nord in anul 1989