"LEWIS IS GRAND". Hamilton a cucerit al 4-lea titlu Mondial din cariera

As a kid, I always dreamt of being in Formula 1. I never lost sight of that dream, even when people said it would be impossible. I stand here now with 4 World Championships and am proof that if you follow your dreams with everything you have, they can come true. I am so grateful to all 1,500 people in my Team who all have a dream of making the best F1 car and tirelessly make that dream a reality. My fans, #TeamLH, I would not be here without you. You've carried me through adversity and shared my joy in moments such as these. Truly, thank you. We are all rising together and I am so excited for what our future brings together. #LH4 ????#StillWeRise #TeamLH @mercedesamgf1 ????@suttonimages

