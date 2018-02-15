"El m-a facut clovn, eu l-am facut senil dement" :)) Un farseor italian a incercat sa-i impace pe Conte si Mourinho! Cum a reactionat antrenorul lui Chelsea

Un farseor italian a patruns la conferinta de presa a lui Antonio Conte si i-a facut cadou un tricou cu autograful lui Mourinho.

Rivali in Premier League, Mourinho si Conte s-au certat de la distanta in ultimele luni. Acum, un farseor italian vrea sa-i impace. El a patruns la ultima conferinta de presa a tehnicianului lui Chelsea, lasandu-i acestuia pe masa un tricou cu United, semnat de Mourinho.

Italianul farseor a spus "traiasca prietenia", dupa ce Mourinho s-a referit la Conte ca la un "clovn de pe marginea terenului", iar antrenorul lui Chelsea a raspuns spunand ca "Mourinho sufera de dementa senila".

Antonio Conte nu a gustat foarte tare gluma si nu prea l-a bagat in seama pe conationalul sau.

Attention seekers at work - they got what they wanted. ✅ Jose Mourinho gets and signs a Man United shirt with Antonio Conte on the back

✅ Antonio Conte gets the AC / Man United shirt signed by Mourinho. Great banter. ????#cfc #mufc pic.twitter.com/RYV1wb1tWr — Kristof Terreur ???? (@HLNinEngeland) February 15, 2018

Antonio Conte was presented with a Manchester United shirt bearing his name that appeared to have been signed by Jose Mourinho. Brilliant. pic.twitter.com/2craAN0TNl — Adam Joseph ???????? (@AdamJosephSport) February 15, 2018

The same Italian Journalist who pranked Jose Mourinho has tried to do the same with Antonio Conte but Conte handled the situation very well ‘for shure’ ???? pic.twitter.com/I05lMU4ydW — ConteTweets (@ConteTweetss) February 15, 2018