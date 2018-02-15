» » « «
"El m-a facut clovn, eu l-am facut senil dement" :)) Un farseor italian a incercat sa-i impace pe Conte si Mourinho! Cum a reactionat antrenorul lui Chelsea

Un farseor italian a patruns la conferinta de presa a lui Antonio Conte si i-a facut cadou un tricou cu autograful lui Mourinho.

Rivali in Premier League, Mourinho si Conte s-au certat de la distanta in ultimele luni. Acum, un farseor italian vrea sa-i impace. El a patruns la ultima conferinta de presa a tehnicianului lui Chelsea, lasandu-i acestuia pe masa un tricou cu United, semnat de Mourinho.

Italianul farseor a spus "traiasca prietenia", dupa ce Mourinho s-a referit la Conte ca la un "clovn de pe marginea terenului", iar antrenorul lui Chelsea a raspuns spunand ca "Mourinho sufera de dementa senila".

Antonio Conte nu a gustat foarte tare gluma si nu prea l-a bagat in seama pe conationalul sau.

