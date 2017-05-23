Tragedie in Manchester dupa o explozie: 22 de morti si 59 de raniti. Reactiile celor de la United si City

In direct la PRO TV, finala Europa League: Ajax - Manchester United. Miercuri, 24 mai, 21:45! Finala Cupei Romaniei: sambata, 20:45, in direct la Sport.ro: Astra - FC Voluntari!

Luni seara o explozie a dus la moartea a peste 20 de persoane in Manchester in timpul unui concert a cantaretei Ariana Grande de pe Manchester Arena. Conform StirileProTV, politia trateaza incidentul ca pe un act terorist.

Cei de la Manchester United au postat un mesaj de solidaritate pe retelele de socializare, echipa lui Jose Mourinho pregatindu-se pentru finala Europa League care va fi maine seara in direct la ProTV de la 21.45.

Si alte cluburi din Premier League precum Manchester City sau Tottenham au postat mesaje pe retelele de socializare.

We are deeply shocked by last night’s terrible events at the Manchester Arena. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 23, 2017

It's with great sadness we hear of the terrible events at the Arena. Our hearts go out to all affected and to our city's emergency services. — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 23, 2017

The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with all those affected by last night's incident in Manchester. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 23, 2017