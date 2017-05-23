» » « «
Tragedie in Manchester dupa o explozie: 22 de morti si 59 de raniti. Reactiile celor de la United si City
Tragedie in Manchester dupa o explozie: 22 de morti si 59 de raniti. Reactiile celor de la United si City

Luni seara o explozie a dus la moartea a peste 20 de persoane in Manchester in timpul unui concert a cantaretei Ariana Grande de pe Manchester Arena. Conform StirileProTV, politia trateaza incidentul ca pe un act terorist.

Cei de la Manchester United au postat un mesaj de solidaritate pe retelele de socializare, echipa lui Jose Mourinho pregatindu-se pentru finala Europa League care va fi maine seara in direct la ProTV de la 21.45.

Si alte cluburi din Premier League precum Manchester City sau Tottenham au postat mesaje pe retelele de socializare.

 

