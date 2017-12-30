ACUM LIVE | Man United 0-0 Southampton! Inter Milano 0-0 Lazio; Benevento, prima victorie din istorie in Serie A

Vezi si comenteaza toata etapa din Anglia si Italia pe www.sport.ro si m.sport.ro
Steaua - Lazio, 15 februarie, 22:00, in direct la PRO TV!
Inter 0-0 Lazio
Inter si Lazio, adversara Stelei din primavara europeana, au remizat, scor 0-0. Lazio a avut un penalty anulat cu ajutorul sistemului VAR. La gazde, Stefan Radu a fost integralist.
The team news is in! Here's how #MUFC line up for our final match of 2017... #MUNSOU pic.twitter.com/WoGv9Sytat— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 30, 2017
The teams are in!— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) December 30, 2017
Here's the #SaintsFC side for the clash with #MUFC: pic.twitter.com/bqP3EL3Ehs
Ce nebunie in Premier League! Ultima clasata, Swansea, a reusit sa castige cu 2-1 in deplasare la Watford cu 2 goluri marcate in ultimele 5 minute!
Iata rezultatele:
AFC Bournemouth 2 - 1 Everton
Chelsea 5 - 0 Stoke City
Huddersfield Town 0 - 0 Burnley
Liverpool 2 - 1 Leicester City
Newcastle United 0 - 0 Brighton & Hove Albion
Watford 1 - 2 Swansea City
YYYYYYYEEEEEEEEEEEESSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/VZdxKzV4BB— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) December 30, 2017
GOAL! Another cool and composed finish by @22mosalah who slots the ball away into the bottom corner.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 30, 2017
[2-1] pic.twitter.com/xp9aCbVhWa
???? | Our starting line-up for #InterLazio! ????#FORZAINTER ?????? pic.twitter.com/Ucx3OoZPEQ— Inter (@Inter_en) December 30, 2017
#StartingXI Strakosha; Bastos, de Vrij, Radu; Marusic, Parolo, Leiva, Milinkovic, Lulic; Luis Alberto, Immobile. #SerieATIM #InterLazio pic.twitter.com/IqL52V1sB7— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) December 30, 2017
SAAALLLLAAAAHHHHHHH!!!— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 30, 2017
[1-1] pic.twitter.com/HtnS0jme7A
FT: #Benevento 1-0 #Chievo. They've done it! The home side finally win in #SerieA! https://t.co/axgCo6uupH pic.twitter.com/42EEtf5EKP— FlashScore.com (@FlashScore2) December 30, 2017
#SerieA ????????— Alerta Gol (@GolAlerta) December 30, 2017
?? GOL de #Benevento
(64') MASSIMO CODA #Benevento 1?-0? #Chievo pic.twitter.com/wwx1MLI8nL
19: A lovely #LFC move is finished off by Mane from close-range. Unfortunately, the flag was up!— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 30, 2017
[0-1]
GOAL!!! 2-0!!! #CHESTK pic.twitter.com/McazCfQDWA— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 30, 2017
GOAL!!! 1-0!!! pic.twitter.com/P31dyWgDvk— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 30, 2017
GOALLLLLL! Mahrez to VARDYYYYYYYY!— Leicester City (@LCFC) December 30, 2017
What a start, 0??-1?? to the Foxes ????????#LivLei pic.twitter.com/VAEdd1F4qp
Virgil van Dijk is at Anfield to watch his first Liverpool game since his £75m move was confirmed https://t.co/Ga1RCvdLUz pic.twitter.com/HD3nTrKF6F— Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) December 30, 2017
Here's the team to play Stoke: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Cahill (c), Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Drinkwater, Alonso; Willian, Morata, Pedro. #CHESTK pic.twitter.com/Wey0R5hpYR— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 30, 2017
Today's #LFC side to face @LCFC...https://t.co/nMuYXhdlI3 pic.twitter.com/Xi9v9VasWU— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 30, 2017
Here's how the Foxes will shape up for #LivLei ????— Leicester City (@LCFC) December 30, 2017
Schmeichel; Amartey, Maguire, Morgan (c), Fuchs, Mahrez, Iborra, Ndidi, Albrighton, Gray, Vardy.
Subs: Hamer, Dragovic, Slimani, Okazaki, James, Thomas, Musa. pic.twitter.com/TgORqLHhTK
There may not be much to report so far from Celtic vs. Rangers but Sir Rod Stewart's jumper is certainly worth taking a look at.— Indy Football (@IndyFootball) December 30, 2017
???? pic.twitter.com/9bC1uLjnZ6
Simeone deschide scorul pentru Fiorentina, pentru ca apoi Calhanoglu sa egaleze! Meciul s-a incheiat cu scorul de 1-1.
71: GOOOAL!! Simeone heads home from close range to give us a 1-0 lead! #FiorentinaMilan#BattitiViola— ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) December 30, 2017
74' @hakanc10 GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAL! GET IN! / Il pareggio di Calha!!!!#FiorentinaMilan 1-1 pic.twitter.com/Yv2ENCb5HK— AC Milan (@acmilan) December 30, 2017
???? #CelticFC team for today's Glasgow Derby. #CELRAN pic.twitter.com/ULZMi5smpR— Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) December 30, 2017
?? TEAM NEWS: Graeme Murty has made two changes to his starting eleven for today’s SPFL Premiership fixture against Celtic at Parkhead.— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) December 30, 2017
?? Full team news: https://t.co/yUiyIuzmf9 pic.twitter.com/xGvOdgCDN4
#FiorentinaMilan: le formazioni— ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) December 30, 2017
Fiorentina: Sportiello, Laurini, Astori, Pezzella, Biraghi, Veretout, Badelj, GilDias, Benassi, Thereau, Simeone
Milan: Donnarumma, Calabria, bonucci, Romagnoli, Rodriguez, Kessie, Montolivo, Borini, Suso, Cutrone, Bonaventura pic.twitter.com/nzQBFUAl0s
#ACMilan XI: Donnarumma; Calabria, Bonucci, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Montolivo, Bonaventura; Suso, Cutrone, Borini— AC Milan (@acmilan) December 30, 2017
Subs | Panchina: Donnarumma A., Gabriel, Antonelli, Gomez, Musacchio, Zapata, Biglia, Calhanoglu, Gabbia, Locatelli, Zanellato, André Silva#FiorentinaMilan pic.twitter.com/kcG1Lc29JN