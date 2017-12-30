» » « «
ACUM LIVE | Man United 0-0 Southampton! Inter Milano 0-0 Lazio; Benevento, prima victorie din istorie in Serie A
30 decembrie 2017 13:16

ACUM LIVE | Man United 0-0 Southampton! Inter Milano 0-0 Lazio; Benevento, prima victorie din istorie in Serie A

Vezi si comenteaza toata etapa din Anglia si Italia pe www.sport.ro si m.sport.ro

Steaua - Lazio, 15 februarie, 22:00, in direct la PRO TV!

21:05 30 Dec

Inter 0-0 Lazio

Inter si Lazio, adversara Stelei din primavara europeana, au remizat, scor 0-0. Lazio a avut un penalty anulat cu ajutorul sistemului VAR. La gazde, Stefan Radu a fost integralist.


 

19:09 30 Dec Iata echipele de start la Manchester United - Southampton
19:03 30 Dec

Ce nebunie in Premier League! Ultima clasata, Swansea, a reusit sa castige cu 2-1 in deplasare la Watford cu 2 goluri marcate in ultimele 5 minute!

Iata rezultatele:

AFC Bournemouth 2 - 1 Everton
Chelsea 5 - 0 Stoke City
Huddersfield Town 0 - 0 Burnley
Liverpool 2 - 1 Leicester City
Newcastle United 0 - 0 Brighton & Hove Albion
Watford 1 - 2 Swansea City  

18:46 30 Dec Salah a reusit dubla pentru Liverpool in fata lui Leicester!
18:22 30 Dec Iata echipele de start la Inter - Lazio
18:19 30 Dec Salah a egalat pentru Liverpool cu un sut din careu
17:57 30 Dec S-a terminat! Benevento obtine prima victorie din istoria clubului in Serie A!
17:34 30 Dec Miracol inainte de Anul Nou? Coda a deschis scorul pentru Benevento iar echipa nou-promovata in Serie A este la un sfert de ora de primul succes in acest sezon!


17:24 30 Dec Gol anulat al lui Liverpool pentru ofsaid la Mane
17:11 30 Dec Drinkwater face 2-0 pentru Chelsea!
17:06 30 Dec GOOOL CHELSEA! Rudiger deschide scorul contra lui Stoke
17:05 30 Dec GOOOL LEICESTER! Gafa uriasa in apararea lui Liverpool dupa o pasa gresita a lui Matip, mingea ajunge rapid la Mahrez care ii trimite ideal in fata portii lui Vardy iar acesta inscrie!
16:57 30 Dec Cel mai scump fundas din toate timpurile, Virgil Van Dijk, este in tribunele stadionului Anfield pentru prima data din postura de jucator al lui Liverpool dupa transferul pentru 84 de milioane de euro.
16:04 30 Dec Surpriza a lui Conte la partida cu Stoke - Eden Hazard este rezerva
16:03 30 Dec Iata echipele de start la Liverpool - Leicester
15:44 30 Dec Este in continuare 0-0 in marele derby al Scotiei - aparitia lui Rob Stewart a atras atentia tuturor!
15:08 30 Dec

Simeone deschide scorul pentru Fiorentina, pentru ca apoi Calhanoglu sa egaleze! Meciul s-a incheiat cu scorul de 1-1.

13:25 30 Dec 14.00 CELTIC - GLASGOW RANGERS


13:23 30 Dec FIORENTINA - AC MILAN


13:21 30 Dec Iata meciurile de astazi din Italia si Anglia


