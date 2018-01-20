» » « «
FABULOS! Arsenal a marcat 4 goluri in 22 de minute cu Crystal Palace | Burnley 0-1 Man United, Man City 3-1 Newcastle
20 2018 17:25

Vezi toate meciurile din aceasta etapa din cele mai tari campionate din Europa
 

Romania spre Euro 2020! Tragere la sorti grupele Nations League, 24 ianuarie, ora 13.00, in direct la Pro TV

Steaua - Lazio, 15 februarie, 22:00, in direct la PRO TV!

21:22 20 Jan Kun Aguero a reusit hattrick-ul perfect! A marcat cu stangul, cu dreptul si cu capul in victoria cu 3-1 a lui City cu Newcastle.
21:13 20 Jan GOOL MAN CITY! Aguero reuseste hattrick-ul dupa o faza exceptionala a lui Sane
20:58 20 Jan Se incinge meciul de pe Etihad! Aguero a marcat din penalty, imediat a redus din diferenta Murphy

20:06 20 Jan GOOOL MAN CITY! Aguero deschide scorul dupa o centrare perfecta a lui De Bruyne - atacantul argentinian a 'sters' foarte putin mingea
19:58 20 Jan Atletico Madrid s-a incurc pe propriul teren cu Girona, scor 1-1, iar Barcelona are sansa de a se distanta la 11 puncte in clasament. Griezmann a marcat pentru gazde, Portu aducand egalarea in minutul 73
19:01 20 Jan Iata echipele de start la Man City - Newcastle


18:58 20 Jan Iata rezultatele de pana acum din Premier League si Bundesliga



18:38 20 Jan Crystal Palace a redus din diferenta in minutul 78 cu Arsenal
18:15 20 Jan GOOOL MAN UNITED! Martial deschide scorul contra lui Burnley cu un sut din careu, mingea a lovit si bara transversala inainte sa intre in poarta!
17:33 20 Jan Arsenal conduce cu 4-0 pe Crystal Palace dupa reusitele din minutele 6, 10, 13 si 22


17:30 20 Jan Iata meciurile de astazi din cele mai tari campionate din Europa:






Românii au protestat până și în Sahara. Imaginea care s-a viralizat

#Arsenal

#Premier League

BRAT