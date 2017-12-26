KANE, cel mai bun marcator al Europei in 2017: azi a trecut peste Messi! Tottenham 5-2 Southampton! Man United 2-2 Burnley

15:14

Tottenham 5-2 Southampton



Harry Kane a devenit cel mai bun marcator al Europei in 2017! Cu cele trei goluri marcate in meciul cu Southampton, Kane a trecut peste Leo Messi in clasament.



Iata cum arata clasamentul marcatorilor:



Harry Kane

56 de goluri / 50 de meciuri



Leo Messi

54 / 64



Cristiano Ronaldo

53 / 59



Lewandowski

53 / 55



Cavani

53 / 62

