KANE, cel mai bun marcator al Europei in 2017: azi a trecut peste Messi! Tottenham 5-2 Southampton! Man United 2-2 Burnley
Live Blog
Boxing Day
26 decembrie 2017 17:09

KANE, cel mai bun marcator al Europei in 2017: azi a trecut peste Messi! Tottenham 5-2 Southampton! Man United 2-2 Burnley

Urmarim si comentam impreuna meciurile disputate de Boxing Day

18:16 26 Dec

Manchester United 2-2 Burnley

Min 90: GOL UNITED! Lingard egaleaza! 
Min 53: GOL UNITED - Lingard, cu calcaiul
 

 

Min 36: GOL BURNLEY - Defour
Min 3: GOL BURNLEY - Barnes
15:14 26 Dec

Tottenham 5-2 Southampton

Harry Kane a devenit cel mai bun marcator al Europei in 2017! Cu cele trei goluri marcate in meciul cu Southampton, Kane a trecut peste Leo Messi in clasament.

Iata cum arata clasamentul marcatorilor:

Harry Kane
56 de goluri / 50 de meciuri

Leo Messi
54 / 64

Cristiano Ronaldo
53 / 59

Lewandowski
53 / 55

Cavani
53 / 62
 

11:03 26 Dec

Meciurile de Boxing Day

Premier League
14:30 Tottenham 5-2 Southampton
17:00 Bournemouth 3-3 West Ham
17:00 Chelsea 2-0 Brighton
17:00 Huddersfield 1-1 Stoke
17:00 Manchester United 2-2 Burnley
17:00 Watford 2-1 Leicester
17:00 West Bromwich 0-0 Everton
19:30 Liverpool - Swansea



Championship
15:00 Millwall - Wolverhampton
17:00 Barnsley - Preton
17:00 Birmingham - Norwich
17:00 Bristol - Reading
17:00 Burton - Leeds
17:00 Cardiff - Fulham
17:00 Hull - Derby
17:00 Ipswich - QPR
17:00 Middlesbrough - Bolton
17:00 Nottingham Forest - Sheffield Wednesday
17:00 Sheffield United - Sunderland
21:30 Brentford - Aston Villa

Cupa Italiei
22:00 Lazio - Fiorentina
 

4 comentarii
  • Acum 0 ore si 7 minute
    Stra+Luce De fapt CR7 a fost declarat cel mai bun sportiv european al anului 2017, lasa-ne messi....
    LIKE (0) / RASPUNDE
  • Acum 1 ore si 20 minute
    Mihai cand isi vor da seama cei care sunt la conducere la united, ca mourinho e un antrenor slab, depasit pentru o asemenea echipa....:/...
    LIKE (0) / RASPUNDE
  • Acum 3 ore si 8 minute
    Nume A fost deja anunțat câștigătorul de 2 zile în urma ati ramas în urma...
    LIKE (0) / RASPUNDE
  • Acum 3 ore si 27 minute
    Baggio Niciodată nu exista termen de comparație între Harry Screm și Messi...
    LIKE (0) / RASPUNDE
  • Acum 2 ore si 15 minute
    Konrad Alt cocalar care il linge in fund pe cotocul lessi!...
    LIKE (0) / RASPUNDE
  • Acum 0 ore si 41 minute
    nick Ba saracule ai iesit in sfarsit din gaoaza obositului(si incultului:6 clase!!!)de poponaldo,ai inceput din nou sa ciripesti dupa doliul tinul dupa El clasico,cand ati luat terenul in bot again?!;)))...
  • Acum 2 ore si 21 minute
    boo daca faci raportul se vede treaba ca messi sta cel mai prost la medie :)))...
    LIKE (0) / RASPUNDE
