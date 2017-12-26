KANE, cel mai bun marcator al Europei in 2017: azi a trecut peste Messi! Tottenham 5-2 Southampton! Man United 2-2 Burnley

Urmarim si comentam impreuna meciurile disputate de Boxing Day
Manchester United 2-2 Burnley
Min 90: GOL UNITED! Lingard egaleaza!
Min 53: GOL UNITED - Lingard, cu calcaiul
What a goal Lingard #Mufc pic.twitter.com/smBfQyl9si— Utd Interest (@Utdlnterest) December 26, 2017
Tottenham 5-2 Southampton
Harry Kane a devenit cel mai bun marcator al Europei in 2017! Cu cele trei goluri marcate in meciul cu Southampton, Kane a trecut peste Leo Messi in clasament.
Iata cum arata clasamentul marcatorilor:
Harry Kane
56 de goluri / 50 de meciuri
Leo Messi
54 / 64
Cristiano Ronaldo
53 / 59
Lewandowski
53 / 55
Cavani
53 / 62
Meciurile de Boxing Day
Premier League
14:30 Tottenham 5-2 Southampton
17:00 Bournemouth 3-3 West Ham
17:00 Chelsea 2-0 Brighton
17:00 Huddersfield 1-1 Stoke
17:00 Manchester United 2-2 Burnley
17:00 Watford 2-1 Leicester
17:00 West Bromwich 0-0 Everton
19:30 Liverpool - Swansea
Championship
15:00 Millwall - Wolverhampton
17:00 Barnsley - Preton
17:00 Birmingham - Norwich
17:00 Bristol - Reading
17:00 Burton - Leeds
17:00 Cardiff - Fulham
17:00 Hull - Derby
17:00 Ipswich - QPR
17:00 Middlesbrough - Bolton
17:00 Nottingham Forest - Sheffield Wednesday
17:00 Sheffield United - Sunderland
21:30 Brentford - Aston Villa
Cupa Italiei
22:00 Lazio - Fiorentina