ACUM Liverpool 2-1 Everton! 16:30 Schalke - Dortmund! AICI ai tot ce se intampla in marile meciuri din Europa

TOATA ACTIUNEA DIN MARILE CAMPIONATE ALE EUROPEI E AICI!
Bucurati-va de fotbal, in direct la PRO TV! Marti, 11 aprilie, 21:45 Juventus - Barcelona in UEFA Champions League! Joi, 13 aprilie, 22:00: Anderlecht - Manchester United!
Superkombat: Visul American! Vineri, 7 aprilie, ora 20:00, in direct la Sport.ro!
Coutinho makes it 2-1 pic.twitter.com/U5ZLOcCsc5— Jacob (@Jcbers) April 1, 2017
Young Matthew Pennington makes it 1-1 in the Merseyside Derby pic.twitter.com/9gLsK1hxaS— Sam Rodgers (@SamRodgers64) April 1, 2017
1-0 Mane! pic.twitter.com/QAzIZllXXH— Premier League (@Premierfanpage) April 1, 2017
This guy. ????— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 1, 2017
[1-0] pic.twitter.com/hKa2OkwIqD
Echipele de start pentru Liverpool - Everton:
?? | Here's how the Blues will line-up vs @LFC... #EFCawayday #MerseysideDerby pic.twitter.com/idChCKpebi— Everton (@Everton) April 1, 2017
#LFC team and subs to face @Everton pic.twitter.com/Cy4LuKYaAf— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 1, 2017