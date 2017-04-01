» » « «
ACUM Liverpool 2-1 Everton! 16:30 Schalke - Dortmund! AICI ai tot ce se intampla in marile meciuri din Europa
Live Blog
FOTBAL DE 5 STELE
1 aprilie 2017 14:07

ACUM Liverpool 2-1 Everton! 16:30 Schalke - Dortmund! AICI ai tot ce se intampla in marile meciuri din Europa

TOATA ACTIUNEA DIN MARILE CAMPIONATE ALE EUROPEI E AICI!

Bucurati-va de fotbal, in direct la PRO TV! Marti, 11 aprilie, 21:45 Juventus - Barcelona in UEFA Champions League! Joi, 13 aprilie, 22:00: Anderlecht - Manchester United!

Superkombat: Visul American! Vineri, 7 aprilie, ora 20:00, in direct la Sport.ro!

15:08 01 Apr In minutul 28, Pennington a facut 1-1, apoi Coutinho, doar 3 minute mai tarziu, a inscris pentru 2-1 cu o executie superba!
14:50 01 Apr Gol SUPERB marcat de Mane!

14:50 01 Apr GOOOL LIVERPOOL!!! A marcat Mane, dupa 8 minute! Liverpool are 1-0 in derby!

14:16 01 Apr
14:15 01 Apr

Echipele de start pentru Liverpool - Everton:
 


 

Alerta! Teroristii au noi metode pentru a urca in avion cu bombe ascunse in laptopuri. Cum pot pacali scannerele de pe aeroport

Citeste si:

#Everton

#dortmund

#Liverpool

#Schalke 04

Ads by Internet PROTV
0 comentarii
Tot mai multi migranti planuiesc sa plece din UK post-Brexit. De ce evita un roman sa spuna ce nationalitate are, in Londra
Stirileprotv.ro
politia rutiera

Un sofer de 27 de ani, baut si cu permisul suspendat, a fost oprit de politisti cu 12 focuri de arma dupa o urmarire de mai multi kilometri prin localitatea constanteana Mihail Kogalniceanu.

Un sofer baut a fost oprit de politisti cu 12 focuri de arma in judetu Constanta. Ce au descoperit agentii cand l-au prins
Zeci de membri ai comunitatii LGBT au protestat la sediul PSD fata de declaratiile senatorului Ioan Denes. FOTO
FBI a publicat fotografii noi cu urmarile atentatului de pe 11 septembrie de la Pentagon. GALERIE FOTO
Incont.ro
Banca Europeana pentru Investitii (BEI) a cerut justitiei franceze sa afle daca imprumuturi de 800 de milioane de euro acordate Renault ar fi putut fi folosite la dezvoltarea unor motoare diesel care au inselat testele de poluare, potrivit unor documente obtinute de Reuters.
Scandalul emisiilor ia amploare la Paris. BEI cere Frantei sa investigheze cum a folosit Renault imprumuturile bancii
Angajatorii au scos la concurs aproape 50.000 de locuri de munca de la inceputul anului, cele mai multe in retail, outsourcing si sectorul auto
Euro depaseste din nou 4,55 lei, iar dolarul explodeaza la BNR, pe fondul scaderii puternice a monedei unice in raport cu cea americana
Foodstory.ro
Gusturi aparte – Branza maturata si prietenia ei cu vinul
Quiche Lorraine cu salata de primavara si piept de rata cu broccoli si cartofi gratinati
Mtv.ro
Are cei mai frumosi ochi si cel mai seducator zambet, insa corpul a facut-o celebra. Cum s-a pozat Shanina Shaik in bikini  
Courtney Stodden a trecut peste drama suferita si a revenit la look-ul sau provocator. Cum a aparut Mireasa minora
"Unele lucruri nu se schimba niciodata!" Arnold Schwarzenegger, ipostaza neobisnuita, alaturi de fiul sau, Patrick
Yoda.ro
Imediat dupa lansarea Galaxy S8, conducerea Samsung a facut o declaratie foarte optimista.
Cum va reusi Galaxy S8 sa bata recordul stabilit de S7! Declaratia conducerii Samsung
Cat costa cel mai asteptat accesoriu pentru Galaxy S8! Samsung nu a anuntat initial asta
Schimbare istorica pe cel mai mare site pentru adulti! Ce vor vedea utilizatorii de pe 4 aprilie
DeBarbati.ro
Asa masina chiar n-ai mai vazut niciodata! Este incredibil ce se afla in interiorul ei

Oricine ar vrea sa mearga cu acest Cadillac.

Asa masina chiar n-ai mai vazut niciodata! Este incredibil ce se afla in interiorul ei
McGregor: "Mi-am luat o masina unica in Irlanda". Politia: "Ia sa o vedem" :) Bijuteria luptatorului, ridicata de pe strada
O "tocilara" intra intr-o sala de Muay Thai. Ce se intampla mai departe :)
Procinema.ro
James Franco, narator al unei versiuni audiobook a romanului ”The Dead Zone”. Ce a declarat despre autorul Stephen King
Studioul Disney a fost dat in judecata de un scenarist. Filmul de Oscar de la care a pornit disputa dintre cele doua parti
Actrita premiata cu Oscar care o va interpreta pe prima femeie care a candidat la presedintia SUA. Cine a fost Victoria Woodhull
Protv.ro
Courtney Stodden a trecut peste drama suferita si a revenit la look-ul sau provocator. Cum a aparut 
Vineri, telespectatorii au descoperit noi motive pentru a spune Romanii au talent
Vedete care si-au facut de ras fostii iubiti in public. Ce a zis Ben Affleck despre diva Jennifer Lopez
©2017 Sport.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate. Termeni si conditii
BRAT