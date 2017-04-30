Reactia lui Arnold dupa ce a vazut pe viu victoria magistrala a lui Joshua! A ramas masca dupa ce Klitschko a fost facut KO

Arnold Schwarzenegger a avut unul dintre cele mai bune locuri de pe Wembley pentru gala la care a luptat si Simion.

Celebrul Arnold Schwarzenegger a fost una dintre vedetele prezente pe Wembley printre cei 90.000 de oameni care au asistat la lupta dintre Anthony Joshua si Vladimir Klitschko.

La finalul partidei Arnold a numit lupta ca fiind "una dintre cele mai tari pe care le-am vazut vreodata!" Schwarzenegger si-a exprimat apoi dorinta de a exista o revansa intre cei doi.

One of the most exciting fights I've ever seen. Congrats @anthonyfjoshua on the win & @Klitschko on amazing battle. Hope there's a rematch. pic.twitter.com/wyIj8CAJq8 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 29, 2017

Multi oameni din sport au reactionat dupa victoria uriasa a lui Joshua. Cel mai amuzant mesaj a fost al lui Jamie Carragher - legenda lui FC Liverpool, analist la emisiunea Monday Night Football de la Sky, a scris pe Twitter imediat dupa meci: "Daca Klitschko a avut tot ce s-a intamplat pe acel USB atunci este o legenda si mai mare pentru mine!"

If Klitschko had all that on the USB he's an even bigger Legend in my book! #JoshuaKlitchsko — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 29, 2017

Joshua/Klischko What a great fight so much Drama "I'm really proud" — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) April 30, 2017

Crackin' Fight!!! Congrats to both for giving the fans something to talk about! Big up to AJ on the big win!!! #joshuaklitschko — Lennox Lewis (@LennoxLewis) April 29, 2017

Great heart by both fighters and what a finish by @anthonyfjoshua! #JoshuaKlitchsko — Sugar Ray Leonard (@SugarRayLeonard) April 29, 2017

I have never seen a better fight! Thank you guys for this experience. @anthonyfjoshua @Klitschko #JoshuaVsKlitschko — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) April 29, 2017

Wow wow wow! — Kell Brook (@SpecialKBrook) April 29, 2017