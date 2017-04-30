» » « «
Reactia lui Arnold dupa ce a vazut pe viu victoria magistrala a lui Joshua! A ramas masca dupa ce Klitschko a fost facut KO
Arnold Schwarzenegger a avut unul dintre cele mai bune locuri de pe Wembley pentru gala la care a luptat si Simion.

Celebrul Arnold Schwarzenegger a fost una dintre vedetele prezente pe Wembley printre cei 90.000 de oameni care au asistat la lupta dintre Anthony Joshua si Vladimir Klitschko.

La finalul partidei Arnold a numit lupta ca fiind "una dintre cele mai tari pe care le-am vazut vreodata!" Schwarzenegger si-a exprimat apoi dorinta de a exista o revansa intre cei doi.

 

 

 

Multi oameni din sport au reactionat dupa victoria uriasa a lui Joshua. Cel mai amuzant mesaj a fost al lui Jamie Carragher - legenda lui FC Liverpool, analist la emisiunea Monday Night Football de la Sky, a scris pe Twitter imediat dupa meci: "Daca Klitschko a avut tot ce s-a intamplat pe acel USB atunci este o legenda si mai mare pentru mine!"

 

BRAT